Fresh fruit, vegetables coming to W-B Farmers Market today

🔊 Listen to this

Peaches fresh off the tree are one of the crops you can expect today as the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market opens on Public Square.

Ask our local farmers what they expect to bring this week to the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, which opens at 10 a.m. today on Public Square, and you’ll hear about radishes, rhubarb and sugar snap peas — along with plenty of flowers and fruit.

“We wait until the last minute to pick, so it’s gonna be fresh. It’s what a peach should taste like, ” said eighth-generation farmer Paul Brace of Dallas, who expects the Brace’s Orchard stand will feature not only peaches but “sweet and sour cherries, blueberries and 14 different kinds of pies, breads, danishes, and four kinds of apples.”

Because time and weather have so much influence, Brace said that if the Farmers Market would have started one week earlier, his abundant crop “wouldn’t have been ready.”

Some growers of vegetables, like Hal Golomb from Golomb’s Farm & Greenhouse in Plains, said their offerings for the first week will be somewhat limited, compared to what they expect later in the season.

Still, there should be fresh and tasty treasures to be found.

“I won’t be certain until we actually harvest,” Golomb said earlier this week. “But I think we’ll have a small quantity of sugar snap peas. That would be my one, exciting ‘come-to-the-market’ item.”

Bunches of rhubarb and chard may also be among his offerings, he said, ruing the fact that his acres “missed the weekend rain” that fell elsewhere in the county. But he’ll definitely have “a large selection of potted herbs and flowers and hanging baskets.”

Gary O’Malia from Larry O’Malia’s Farm & Greenhouses also said his family’s stand would have “a nice selection of veggie plants” ready for people to take home and plant in their own gardens.

“Our greenhouse is so busy in May, we have a tough time going out to the farm then. And April’s weather was terrible, cold and wet,” O’Malia said, explaining why ready-to-harvest vegetables might be getting off to a slow start.

Nevertheless he expects “the first week it’s going to be radishes, maybe the week after that some zucchini and beans, because they’re in flower right now. We’ll have to see how that goes.”

Other participating farmers this year, according to a news release from Wilkes-Barre City Hall, are Broyan’s Farm from Nescopeck, the Dream Green Farm from the Back Mountain, Hoagland Farms from Elysburg in Northumberland County and Zimmerman’s Produce from Pitman in Schuylkill County.

Farmers Market hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., each Thursday though Nov. 17.

In addition to farmers, the market will feature vendors offering pizza, gyros, honey, dog treats, candy, potato pancakes, ice cream, baked goods and more. The city’s health department will also have a mobile unit available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to offer free Moderna Covid vaccines, including first, second and booster shots, to people over 18 who qualify. No appointment is needed.