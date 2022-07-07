4 out of 5 taste testers enthusiastic about combo

🔊 Listen to this

Our test cook’s salad ingredients included watermelon, mint, red onion and goat cheese (it turned out she needed only two of the 4-ounce packs to yield 1 1/2 cups). Also in the photo are a melon baller and an ulu knife — a gift a friend brought back from Alaska that MT sometimes uses for dicing onions.

“That was unusually delicious,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said after trying a salad, fresh from the Times Leader Test Kitchen, made from watermelon and cheese spiked with diced red onions and whole mint leaves.

If the ingredients sound familiar, gentle readers, you may have spotted them in Friday’s edition of the Times Leader, in an Associated Press story in which food writer Katie Workman described Watermelon Feta Salad as “a new classic.”

The food writer also said you could replace the feta, and that’s what I did, simply because I found goat cheese at the first store I visited.

Mark was the first to sample the salad, at home, and he really liked the way the tastes and textures of the different ingredients contrast and complement each other, from the crunch of the onion to the creamy tang of the cheese to the juice that bursts out of the melon.

At the office, news editor and taste tester Roger DuPuis echoed the sentiment

“I love this,” Roger said. “When you told me it was watermelon, I had a very sweet idea in mind. But it’s savory, too. It’s actually a very pleasing contrast of flavors and textures, with a refreshing burst of mint.”

Before trying a sample, Bill O’Boyle admitted he isn’t a big fan of watermelon. Still, he liked the finished product.

“It was really different, but it was good,” he said. “I’d never think of making something like that myself, and I wouldn’t order if it if it was offered — but it works!”

Reporter Jen-Learn Andes, who enjoys watermelon all summer, said she was glad to experience “a different way of eating it, counter-balanced with the other ingredients.” She enjoyed the salad, as well as her first-ever taste of goat cheese, which she now knows she likes.

“I do, I really do,” she said.

“I hope you didn’t buy the mint,” Jen added, explaining she had some growing in her yard that she would have given me.

“I didn’t buy it,” I assured her. “We have some in our yard, too.”

Harvesting mint leaves in the backyard, for me, was probably the most enjoyable part of making the salad. It reminded me of the fresh iced tea my Tante Rose used to make during the summers when I was a little kid, and how I’d pick mint for her sometimes, and then curl up with a glass of tea and read a book like “Little Women” or “Heidi.”

Of course, this week, I enjoyed eating the salad, mint leaves and all, as well as making it.

Everybody who tried it seemed to enjoy it, except for obit clerk Ashley Bringmann, who turned out to be the least enthusiastic.

“I don’t think this is my favorite,” Ashley said, letting me down gently before adding kindly: “I like watermelon and I like cheese, so I’ll keep eating it.”

Without further ado, here is the recipe, as it came from the Associated Press. You’ll notice the name mentions feta, but the recipe says it’s OK to substitute several other kinds of cheese.

Watermelon Feta Salad

Serves 6

Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons good balsamic or red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste (optional)

Salad:

6 cups cubed or balled watermelon, chilled

½ cup thinly sliced or diced red onion

1 1/2 cups diced or crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup whole mint leaves

In a small bowl or container, combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper, if using.

In a large shallow bowl or serving platter, distribute the salad ingredients evenly and attractively. Spread a layer of half of the watermelon cubes or balls, then sprinkle half of the onions over it, then the feta. Tear half of the mint leaves into large pieces, and sprinkle over the feta. Repeat with another layer of watermelon, onions, feta and mint.

Shake or stir the dressing to re-combine, and pour it evenly over the salad. Serve chilled.

Variations on Watermelon Feta Salad

• Change out the mint for another herb — try chervil, basil or thyme

• Add 1 to 2 cups diced, seeded cucumber

• Replace the feta with crumbled goat cheese, diced fresh mozzarella, or ricotta salata

• Add a few handfuls of peppery arugula leaves