Wright, Wosik, Watson recognized during commencement exercises

Misericordia University honored three faculty members for their excellence in teaching, scholarship and service during the May 14 commencement ceremony held at the university’s Anderson Sports and Health Center.

Mateusz Wosik, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology and program director, clinical laboratory science, is the 2022 recipient of the Judge Max and Tillie Rosenn Excellence in Teaching Award. The award recognizes the outstanding contributions to student learning and development. It is presented annually by the Faculty Awards Committee to an outstanding faculty member as elected by a vote of the student body.

“Based on the student nominations and teaching observations, it is evident that Dr. Wosik provides a supportive and engaging environment where learning occurs across a multitude of beneficial teaching strategies,” said David B. Rehm, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs.

Dr. Wosik is known across campus as an incredibly knowledgeable and engaging teacher. The committee witnessed how he uses multiple visual aids and humorous in-class acting to drive home the point of what he is teaching.

He explains that his teaching philosophy is based on three foundational pillars: an accessible learning environment, a student-focused approach that encourages retention, and fostering a connection between academia and the public through science communication. Each pillar is grounded in his personal life experiences, which began in Chicago as a young immigrant from Poland. The nurturing and welcoming environment in which he was raised carries over to excellence and compassion in the classroom.

David Wright, Ph.D., professor of history, is the 2022 recipient of the Pauly and Sidney Friedmann Excellence in Service Award as selected by the Faculty Awards Committee.

Dr. Wright’s work is significant and spans decades. His service history to Misericordia University by participation on academic committees and governance is expansive. At various points of time over the past 34 years, he has served as an advisor of general studies, foreign studies, and the International Club. He served on the Foreign Languages Task Force to bring foreign languages back to campus. He was a member of the Faculty Senate, Core Review Committee, Curriculum Committee, and the Home Improvement Task Force.

“The committee was fascinated by the service work of Dr. Wright because of its consistent and significant impact on improving the lives of others. His dedication to history, pop culture, and the community is unwavering. Before coming to Misericordia University, he represented unionized farmworkers by highlighting the difficult conditions in which they work. He served low-income families, youth and seniors and has championed for improved public housing by overseeing Housing & Urban Development programs,” said Dr. Rehm.

Dr. Wright has occupied a multitude of leadership roles at the University. While chairing the Faculty Development Committee, Dr. Wright did foundational work on the faculty grant program. Also, under his leadership, a mentorship committee was developed, and he is the founding chair of the Faculty Awards Committee. He has served on Middle States’ committees in 2003 and 2013 and was the first College of Arts and Sciences representative of the Graduate Council. He served as the Chair of the Senate from 2010 to 2014, and, most recently, he served on the Faculty Welfare Committee in the fall of 2021. As chairperson of the History Department for 15 years, he sought to strengthen and expand the department by supporting the development of the Government, Law, and National Security major as well as coordinated the revised History and Government core curriculum.

Ryan Watson, Ph.D., associate professor of film and media studies, is the 2022 recipient of the Louis and Barbara Alesi Excellence in Scholarship Award.

“The committee was impressed not only with the expanse of the scholarship that he has conducted in his relatively short amount of time here at Misericordia, but its emphasis on social justice issues, as well as the level of national and international prestige. The contemporary nature of his work, its relevance to real-world events, both nationally and globally, and the level of prestige is reflected in his diverse scholarly focus,” said Dr. Rehm.

From his earlier works on “Interactive Documentary and the Radical Tradition” and “Emergency Cinema: Abounaddara and the Right to the Documentary Image in Syria,” to his most recent accomplishment, his book entitled, Radical Documentary and Global Crises: Militant Evidence in the Digital Age, Dr. Watson has continued to explore social justice issues. He has stated himself, that his “scholarly focus is on how amateur, activist, and artist produced digital documentary media can be accumulated and deployed as powerful effective and affective forces by people living in cultures suffering under war, occupation, and mass human rights abuses.”

Dr. Watson has disseminated his scholarship on media activism via multiple venues, including many peer-reviewed journal articles, book and film reviews, interviews, digital publications, and essays in top tier and premier outlets. Many of his contributions have been published in “Studies in Documentary Film,” a top ranked journal in his field; “Review of Middle East Studies,” a premier journal in the field of Middle East Studies; and “Media, Culture & Society” a top 10 journal in the world in media and communication studies.

“His expertise is valued by professors at other Universities across the nation. Many utilize his materials for their classes – demonstrating that his expertise impacts students well beyond the halls of Misericordia,” said Dr. Rehm.

