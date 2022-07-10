🔊 Listen to this

“I have been working for a company that I have generally felt good about. The products I represent are well made and comport with my personal interests so it has been relatively easy to work for them for several years, despite the challenges during COVID.

“An opening for a better territory and spike in compensation presented me with the consideration of whether or not I wanted to stay with the company and strive to advance there in a more senior role, or leave.

“Being mid-career, it seemed best for me to seek the position. I have a solid track record of being a competent and productive employee and I believe I was qualified for this promotion. Here’s the buzz kill: I found out that the job was given to someone else who has no background in this business.

“I am a bit surprised to feel like I no longer like my job or the company and need some direction other than to go in and out of rage over what I see as being treated unfairly.”

G: Consider yourself in a unique period of your life brought to you by facing reality head on. Many people operate under the maxim that life is not fair. Many but not all. The stoics operated under the maxim that life is about choices. Choices, when you consider it as the stoics did, helps to paint life as abundantly fair. There’s not just one thing to consider. There are many choices.

Begin to dissuade yourself of the false choice that you were done wrong by looking at the truth that you are now in the midst of abundant choices, otherwise referred to as going in a new direction.

Not new direction in the sense of picking up and quitting this job or moving to another state. New direction in the sense of new thinking. New direction of your thought train that shows you what it is you really care about and want to spend time on.

Being in rage is not something I sense you are happy about spending, or wasting, your time on.

Since you need to be gainfully employed at this time, choose to continue to do your work at the same productive level and with the self-respecting manner you have displayed up to this point.

Then choose to break out time during your week – give yourself three months of this practice – whereby you choose to empty your head of all the assumptions you have made about your personal goals, interests or obligations that made you live as you have been living.

This will require you discipline yourself to take the break, which means you are also giving yourself the freedom to drop the rage too. Just knowing you can always pick up that rage bone to chew when you get the urge can act like a pacifier and ease you more quickly out of that mindset.

But the interesting thing about this exercise is that the longer you actually empty your head of all the pre-conceived notions about who you think you are and what you think you need or want, the rage time lessens.

You gradually begin to realize you have more choices that are more attractive than being stuck in rage.

How does that happen?

Sometimes having what appears to be a really bad break turns out to be the very thing we actually needed to happen to us, in order for us to move on and grow up.

Now is your growing up time.

You get to recreate what you think mattered to you and what you may want to pursue or ditch entirely.

You may be surprised that in this practice of emptying your head you discover that you really do not want to leave the familiarity of your current employer and the warm relationships you may have been building over the years with your colleagues.

If you arrive at that place, then dig in and go as far as you can with your current position until another attractive slot opens up in the company, or you come to a

new level of understanding about yourself and your desires that compels you elsewhere.

If you do not arrive at that place, and come to realize you would like to explore another company or another line of work, or perhaps add to your skill set or education and are willing to take time out for that process, you will start any of these paths with a renewed appreciation for having not been given this most recent position.

It’s funny to think about how we get ourselves twisted with agita over some of the most basic missteps, that of not having complete information or a wide enough perspective.

For example, the person that was given this coveted role may in fact be in a much needier situation than you. They may have been passed over “unfairly” at their previous company and had chosen to seek out other employment because, like you, they felt burned.

Or they may have had to seek out this position because it is going to help them continue to build on a future goal somewhere else.

They may have been awarded this position because they bring a certain talent or can fill a need in the organization you are not privy to.

You just don’t have enough information, and you never will have total knowledge, to fully grasp the fairness of the circumstances about this opportunistic fork in your road, that simultaneously is their dinner plate of abundance, that they may have rightfully earned.

This is a roundabout way of telling you to see this person as you would want to be seen: they got a break here, so be happy for them as you would want others to be happy for you, now that you are being shown here that your choices to begin anew are your liberation from rage.

You have the choice to create the life you think is more suited to you, whether it be with your current employer or not. Get on with it, as my wise father told me.

Choice: It’ll change your life for the better.

