Can you believe the 4th of July has come and gone already?

Seriously, where is the summer going?

It seems as though we just entered into this time of year and now, sadly, we’re coming to the halfway mark.

That said, it’s not too late for one very important reminder: Take some time to enjoy it.

That’s right. It seems so simple, yet so hard to do.

I’ve historically been horrible at taking time off work to get away, trying to squeeze trips into long weekends so as to accommodate clients and employers during my 15-year work career.

There were some points in which taking time off was more frequent than others, but for the most part I’ve been very conservative with taking time.

This year is shaping up to be a bit different. I’m considering booking time at a few different destinations and hope that others are feeling the same need to travel. Some of my wishlist activities include:

• Kayaking or canoeing on the Potomac River. I’ve heard it’s a leisurely way to spend an afternoon starting at the Washington Sailing Marina. You can kayak up to the south end of East Potomac Park. It’s a popular activity, and since there are friends and family to stay with in Northern Virginia it may be the perfect little getaway.

• Dewey Beach, Del. Always a favorite of mine, my friend Michelle took me there for the first time almost 10 years ago. With its beautiful beach and happening nightlife, it’s a coveted spot for people looking for fun in the sun. There is also live music playing at places like Bottle & Cork and the Starboard – two fun establishments that I always like to stop at.

• Nashville, Tenn. This one has been on my list for years, but seems to never happen. Something always comes up, like a global pandemic, to stop the trip. As it’s the country music epicenter of the United States, there are many lively venues to visit: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Ryman Auditorium (to name a few). And I can’t forget The Bluebird Café (yes, I was a fan of the ABC drama “Nashville” when it premiered in 2012).

All things considered, if I get away for one of these little excursions this summer I’ll be happy.

It’s always nice to have other items on the wishlist, so this year I’ll settle for one – or, ahem, maybe two – getaways to make summer really come alive.

We all deserve some time to do things we’ve always wanted.

If you have a wishlist this summer, feel free to e-mail me your top desires.

Happy wishing.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]