When we think of bone, muscle and joint health, the first parts of the body that often come to mind are the back, hips, shoulders and knees.

These are areas that frequently require care as we age or overuse them through work or active lifestyle. But the hands, wrists, feet and ankles can be just as susceptible to pain, discomfort or functional issues, and they deserve some attention.

Today, let’s focus on the hands and wrists.

Wrist pain or achiness that disrupts your daily activity should be evaluated by your primary care physician. Your doctor can help you diagnose your condition and determine if it’s due to genetics, general overuse, or an acute injury. They might refer you to an orthopaedic specialist for consultation and care.

The top three causes of hand and wrist pain are carpal tunnel syndrome, de Quervain’s tenosynovitis and ganglion cysts. Below, we’ll consider each in more detail.

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome develops when repetitive motion causes a narrowing of the passage that houses the median nerve as it travels from the forearm into the hand. You’re especially susceptible if you’re working with your arms at a downward slant with your hands below your wrists. The median nerve controls feeling in your thumb and fingers, except the pinky.

When the carpal tunnel narrows, the nerve is squeezed and can cause pain and cramping. In severe cases, you can lose muscle mass in your hands, leading to chronic cramping and weakness. Numbness, pain and other nighttime symptoms can be strong enough to wake you.

There are several manual tests that evaluate your wrists’ reflexes and muscle response your doctor can perform to diagnose carpal tunnel syndrome. It can be treated with brief immobilization using a splint to allow the wrists to rest, but severe cases may call for anti-inflammatory medication or surgery.

De Quervain’s tenosynovitis

The primary symptom of de Quervain’s tenosynovitis is pain on the thumb side of your wrist. The condition can lead to difficulty making a fist or grasping objects and swelling or lack of mobility in the thumb.

Experts have not determined a cause of de Quervain’s tenosynovitis, but they believe tendon damage from repetitive motion like playing an instrument or texting can trigger or worsen the condition. Pregnant women are more prone to the condition, but it typically subsides after birth or the end of breastfeeding.

To diagnose it, your doctor will conduct the Finkelstein test, positioning your fingers and hand in a specific way that causes some pain if you have the condition but doesn’t if you don’t.

De Quervain’s tenosynovitis can be treated with over-the-counter anti-inflammatories or corticosteroid injections to reduce swelling.

Ganglion cysts

Ganglion cysts are common and usually develop on the backs of the wrists. They are almost always benign, but they can grow or fluctuate in size quickly, and larger cysts can become painful or limit wrist movement.

The cysts form from your joint’s tissue and are filled with fluid. Heavy use or repetitive movement can cause them to grow, but rest can shrink them.

Men and women of all ages can be affected, but ganglion cysts are most common in women between 15 and 40. If they are causing pain or limited movement, your doctor may recommend immobilization or non-surgical draining using a numbing cream. If a cyst returns, minor surgery may be necessary to fully remove it.

No matter your cause of hand and wrist pain, your primary care physician can help you find relief with proper diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]