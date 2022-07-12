Music Box presents ‘Gypsy,’ and a quintessential stage mom

For Amber Familetti of Bethlehem, playing Rose, the overbearing stage mother in ‘Gypsy,’ is a dream role.

Julia Martin has the role of Rose’s daughter June, star of the family vaudeville show during its early days.

“She’s outrageous, she’s stubborn — and she’s really fun,” Amber Familetti of Bethlehem said, explaining why she doesn’t mind driving hours every day to rehearse her dream role — Mama Rose in the musical “Gypsy.”

“I’m loving every minute of it,” said Familetti, who admits she finds “adrenaline and a little bit of coffee” helpful.

On July 15-17 and July 22-24 Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville will present the musical, which is loosely based on the memoirs of real-life stripper Gypsy Rose Lee.

And, if you’re at all familiar with the show, you know it’s practically synonymous with a die-hard and domineering quintessential stage mom, Mama Rose.

So, Rose knows how to push for what she wants?

“I’ve told the cast, the show is a marathon,” director Alexandra Liguori of Scranton said. “And Rose is sprinting the whole way.”

Rose’s remarkable personality is represented in the set, which set designer Mike Wawrzynek has crafted to look like a stage within a stage within a stage,

“My idea was, we’re going deeper and deeper into Rose’s mind, where everything is simple and dark and deconstructed,” Wawrzynek said before a recent rehearsal. “No matter how deep you go into it, it’s still always an act. She’s always trying to con the next person.”

“There’s a potential to play this role in a caricature-y way,” director Liguori said. “But Amber brings so much depth and vulnerability to it, she’s gonna blow people away.”

Does Rose, the pushy stage-mom have redeeming qualities?

“Redeeming qualities may be difficult to find,” Liguori said. “But, remember, Rose was left so many times. The character has been left by her mother, by previous husbands … and she does have some charm and charisma. You can’t help rooting for her.”

“I think Louise is kind of a lot like Rose. They’ve both been overlooked and pushed aside by people they love.”

Louise is the daughter who spends Act I playing second fiddle — sometimes in a cow costume — to her sister, June, but who achieves fame on her own in Act II.

“When Louise finally gets some adoration,” Liguori said, “she really likes it.”

With a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim “Gypsy” includes such well-known numbers as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Small World,” and “Together, Wherever We Go.”

The musical became one of Music Box’s most popular shows when the dinner theater produced it in 1999, 2004 and 2010.

Before a rehearsal earlier this week, costume designer Amanda Reese Burroughs of Dunmore and lighting designer Jessica Werbin of West Pittston, reminisced about past productions in which Reese Burroughs portrayed Louise and Werbin portrayed a stripper named Electra.

As Electra in 1999. Werbin had worn a costume that — strategically — lit up, and she dug it out on Monday evening to show Reese Burroughs.

When the costume designer saw that the lights still work, she became determined to incorporate them into the outfit for this year’s Electra.

“It’s beautiful, this collaboration,” she said with a smile.

The show will run July 15 through 24 with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Dinner will be served 90 minutes before curtain. Dinner-and-show as well as show-only tickets are on sale. For reservations, call 570-283-2195 or email [email protected]/.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT