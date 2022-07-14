🔊 Listen to this

I think just about everyone at least once throughout the course of their lifetime fantasizes about what it would be like to win the lottery. What would you splurge on with your cash winnings? Would you walk right out the front door of your current job and never look back? Would that give you the means to leave your marriage and no longer be financially bound to another being? These are just a few questions that come to mind when contemplating the premise for this brand-new film streaming in your home living room right now.

Bryan Cranston (Trumbo) stars as “Jerry,” an aging, bored, and newly retired man who is grappling with a passionless life. Jerry has worked since a teenager, it’s what he knows, what makes him feel like a man, what gives him purpose. Co-starring Annette Bening (The Kids Are Alright) as his wife, this couple has seemingly reached a crossroads in their marriage. It’s time to find a renewed passion together as they embark on their “Golden Years.”

Based on a somewhat true story of a mid-western couple who somehow figured out how to finagle the lottery system and continuously win big in order to revive their sleepy town. Jerry And Marge Go Large was a cute enough little story, a bit on the vanilla side, but still felt endearing.

It certainly wasn’t necessary to benefit from the big screen treatment, but sometimes it is divine to not have to leave your puffy couch and fluffy pillows in order to watch a good flick, agreed?

Some days working around the house and yard, saying I look like “Cousin It” would be a compliment. I would never even think to subject the folks of NEPA to having to set their eyes on me in a public setting. So sometimes at home viewing does just the trick!

The talented Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening were a fine match and suitable counterparts to one another in this sweet tale. No, this one isn’t breaking any new ground or reinventing the wheel, but sometimes a movie is just meant to be a movie. If this one is up your alley, I strongly recommend looking up one of the finest motion pictures of 2002, the Jack Nicholson and Kathy Bates vehicle called “About Schmidt.” This dark comedy still holds up so well, it really is a bonafide classic.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.