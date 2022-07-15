Charles Barber brings decades of experience to post

🔊 Listen to this

The Everhart Museum is pleased to introduce Interim Executive Director Charles Barber. Barber brings with him decades of experience in nonprofit and charitable services, which will be invaluable in guiding the Museum and seeing that it fulfills its mission of providing the community with enriching experiences through educational programs and exhibitions focused on natural history, science, and art.

Barber, a Western PA native and longtime Northeastern PA resident, most recently served as the president and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation from 2000 to 2021, where he oversaw all aspects of administration, finances, programs, grants, donor relations, and fundraising.

By identifying community needs and developing solutions through collaborations and new initiatives, he led The Foundation to have a profound impact on the community it serves. During his tenure, the Foundation went from $2 million in assets to $50 million, made more than$170 million in grants and scholarships, and was integral in the establishment of many community organizations, including the Hazleton Integration Project, Dinners for Kids, and Volunteers in Medicine.

Prior to joining The Luzerne Foundation, Barber served as vice president of Mellon Private Capital Management in Pittsburgh and then as vice president & director of First Union National Banks’ Charitable Funds Services Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. His experience from these positions has been instrumental in his ability to to achieve financial success in the nonprofit sector.

Though he retired from The Luzerne Foundation in 2021, his passion for nonprofit service compelled him to take the interim executive director position at the Everhart Museum and set it up for success in the present and future. “I am honored to lead the Everhart at this critical time. The Museum is a celebration of our region’s history and beacon to our future.”

Barber currently resides in Wilkes-Barre, PA with his wife, Denny. They have two adult sons who reside outside the area.

Founded in 1908, the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art is the largest general museum in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Everhart Museum, located in Nay Aug Park in Scranton, is a not-for-profit institution dedicated to the collection, care, and display of a diverse array of objects, including natural history, science, and fine arts. Through its exhibitions and programs, the Everhart Museum has become an invaluable regional resource for educational and cultural opportunities. General support for the Museum is received from the Lackawanna County Office of Education & Culture, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the City of Scranton, and many wonderful friends and donors.

Everhart Museum recognizes that it exists on the sacred council ground of the Haudenosaunee. This region represents a place of coming together, peace, and friendship. We respectfully acknowledge this place and honor its significant history.