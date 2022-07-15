Others also welcome to sign up to share their talent

🔊 Listen to this

Open Mic at the Dietrich Theater is is open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. This month’s Open Mic Night, set for 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, will feature The Binners, a father/daughter musical duo, as the headliner.

Open Mic Night, hosted by Viola Henning, will be held in the Dietrich Theater’s Peg Fassett Performance Studio. If you are interested in sharing your own talents before the headliner, sign-ups will start at 6:30 p.m. Audience admission is free.

The Binners, this month’s featured band, is composed of father, Paul Sr., and daughter, Kayla Binner. In addition to being a member of a number of Pittsburgh area bands, Paul Sr., was the bassist for the local band Dead Letters. Kayla performed for four years with the Misericordia based a capella group Beyond Harmony, sings in her church choir and has performed in several local musicals. This will be their first public performance together as a duo.

The Dietrich Theater is pleased to feature local artists, storytellers, comedians, poets, and much more, looking for a way to share their talents with an appreciative and supportive audience. Headlining next month’s Open Mic Night on Friday, Aug. 26 is singer/songwriter Timothy Zieger. For information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.