I have been asked about my first bout of COVID and since I have learned some new information from the experience that would have been helpful to me had I known it prior to my infection, I thought I would share this with you in hopes it helps you or someone in your circle.

Several of my neighbors were all hit with COVID within weeks of one another, despite having not mingled with one another in any way that one would say “super spreader event.” There are two recurring themes: no one is absolutely certain where they picked up the coronavirus, they only have some reasonable ideas of how they got it. Me too; and our symptoms varied greatly, as did our approach to self-care.

Let’s start with my infection. I did not feel well in June after having taken care of one of my toddler grandchildren who had an overnight stay with me. She had been experiencing a fever but really did not seem too bothered. Knowing she was not 100%, I immediately got on my self-care protocol for whenever I feel something might be “coming on” which included the guidance from a French medical doctor who works with viruses and COVID patients to great success.

Zinc supplementation at a set dose for a set period of time, along with other nutritional items, were clinically shown to be of benefit. Using the protocol in the past seemed to make a difference to me, in how I had remained healthy and kept my immune system functioning up until my setback.

I felt fatigue, but not constant, but with that general sense of meh. I was aware that my legs ached off and on, but not intensely. Just a nuisance feeling.

I had no head cold symptoms, no cough, no fever, no sore throat. I did not lose my sense of smell or taste. No nothing. Meaning nothing much to complain about. Certainly nothing to convince me COVID had entered my body.

I decided to indulge myself with bed rest and all the amenities that can come to you whenever you have a well-stocked refrigerator/freezer and pantry, a really doting caregiver support system in place, and live with reliable wi-fi connectivity.

After three days of this I decided it was wise to take a COVID test. Plus I was curious. I was not thrilled to see those positive test lines so I repeated the test.

The call to my doctor’s office led me to pick up a prescription at the pharmacy for Paxlovid. I drove myself and thought it absurdly stupid that someone who had tested positive, had symptoms, was still required to go to the pharmacy to get the antiviral and confirm they tested positive.

I entered the store, told them what I was there for, and was then directed to go outside and sit in my car till they brought the drug to me.

Just know, it is not enough that your doctor has called in the prescription confirming you are in need of this medication. A positive COVID test is required.

Paxlovid is an antiviral being provided to a certain subset of us within the first five days of illness, provided under an emergency use authorization, that comes in a box of bubble blister packets. You take three pills in the morning, three more pills at night, for five days.

That is unless you experience the rebound COVID symptoms after that five-day protocol, like Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced happened to him. You may end up on another round of dosing as he chose to take, or you get on some other remedy that hopefully doesn’t include hospitalization.

After taking only one full day, beginning with the night dose and swallowing the next three pills in the morning, I experienced unbearable side effects. To the point where I felt this drug was doing way more harm to me than any good. So I stopped taking the pills. I threw them out.

Big mistake.

Why?

Because when I realized a few days later I wanted to report my horrific side effects to my doctor so she could report these to the manufacturer, I no longer had the information from the box, the serial number etc. that was required on the adverse reporting form.

So, big lesson. If you take Paxlovid, or if you ingest any medication or use a product that you want to report your experience with to either your doctor or to the manufacturer, be sure you don’t throw out the product code information before you make a note of the relevant data.

If you want to know more of the details of my side effects, you can email me. Tip: having packets of Preparation H Maximum Strength Formula with Aloe (and witch hazel) medicated hemorrhoidal wipes is a game changer.

My partner began to feel not right and he tested positive two days later. He got on the Paxlovid. He did experience some of the unpleasant side effects I had, but he stayed with the five-day course and says he thinks Paxlovid helped him.

One interesting possible side effect of the COVID, and perhaps even from the Paxlovid, is that coffee no longer tasted good. It tasted oddly bitter. No amount of cream fixed the taste. So I stopped taking my morning cup of coffee.

A neighbor who had terrible coughing spells and more serious symptoms than either myself or my partner had, and did not take Paxlovid, told me when I asked him about how his morning coffee tasted, said that two really strong cups in the morning were the only thing that helped him feel a bit better when he was ill. His taste for the coffee didn’t diminish like mine.

It’s been several weeks now and I am off all coffee.

I don’t feel I need it and, even more surprising, I actually think I feel better not having that one strong cup in the morning. Considering I’ve been a morning coffee drinker since second grade, that’s saying something. What, I don’t know. But I’m going with it.

One of the side effects of Paxlovid is that it can make you have a quite unpleasant taste sensation even when you are not eating. It’s hard to describe the effect, but I think it is similar to licking a carbon steel frying pan though I’ve never done that. For a foodie, it’s particularly bothersome.

The drug warning does mention this bad taste effect. Know that it is real, and should you choose to try Paxlovid make sure you have enough supplies of foods and drinks that are varied, just in case you hit a strong taste aversion and have to keep trying different options. If you are also a foodie, that shouldn’t be tough.

Since the variants continue to plague the population, it is a good idea to prepare yourself with all the supplies you’ll need to cover you for a good stretch.

The fabulous unexpected benefit to having had COVID is not that I feel extraordinarily wonderful again. I did not suffer terribly with COVID. It did not take my life or leave me with miserable lingering symptoms.

What having COVID gave me beyond having acquired some enhanced level of immunity is a delightful new ritual. Now, instead of java, I drink hot cocoa every morning.

Being the chocolate lover that I am, I’m hoping this ritual lasts me the rest of my healthy lifetime.

