🔊 Listen to this

I was sorry to hear that Chill Grill Restaurant on North Pennsylvania Avenue was closing its doors after 17 years in business. I got to know owners Mary Ellen Higdon and her husband Bob through my volunteer work with Fork Over Love. They were wonderful people who were committed to being a part of the revitalization of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Mary Ellen’s background is in health care. She was looking for a change in career when the space on Pennsylvania Avenue became available. She and her husband knew it would be the ideal spot for a restaurant. At the time, Wilkes-Barre was filled with office workers throughout the week and Chill Grill did a great lunch business right from the start. Among their regulars early on were Coughlin High School teachers, and employees from the Jewelcor Building, Luzerne County Agency, Penn Place, City Hall, and more.

Just like other area restaurants, the pandemic hit Chill Grill hard. The exodus of workers from downtown offices meant a decline in business. Navigating the pandemic was tough, according to Mary Ellen. Just when business started to come back slightly, there was a downturn in the economy, and they were faced with record-high inflation. They now had only two busy days during the week, rather than the five busy days of pre-pandemic times. This meant more struggles ahead.

In Wilkes-Barre, many of the office workers never returned downtown, opting to work from home, such as Highmark employees. Others adopted a hybrid work schedule that only brought workers to town for a couple of days a week, such as Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Company, and some others closed their doors completely.

Mary Ellen told me Chill Grill’s closure what just as much about staffing as the economy. Her nephew had been the chef there since they opened, and after 17 years decided to pursue his own business working from home. This left the restaurant without a chef. After a long search for an appropriate replacement, and with retirement years approaching, Mary Ellen and Bob decided it might be the right time to close the restaurant.

This was sad news for their loyal customer base, many of whom visited the restaurant on a daily or weekly basis. Mary Ellen said what she will miss most are the customers with whom she and her family became good friends. There were weekly regulars from B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments and Provincial Towers in Wilkes-Barre, along with many working professionals. Mary Ellen said she got to know them and their families. She also said that her children who grew up in the business, along with her grandchildren who loved to visit and dine at the restaurant, will miss the business and the many great people they met along the way. Her children went on to different career paths, one as a dental hygienist and the other as a state trooper. Another of their children lives out of the area working for Intuit but has always been there for moral support.

Mary Ellen also mentioned her appreciation for the ongoing work being done to attract new business and visitors to downtown Wilkes-Barre. She credits Mayor George Brown, who was a weekly regular at her restaurant, as well as Susan Magnotta and the team from the Diamond City Partnership, for all of their efforts in helping to revitalize the city. She also mentioned that Fork Over Love helped them along with other restaurants through the pandemic, by purchasing meals to distribute throughout the community. Finally, she said that McCarthy Realty, the building owner, was extremely supportive during their entire 17 years in business.

Many of Chill Grill’s customers, who will miss their favorite lunch spot, posted well-wishes on the Chill Grill Facebook page. Mary Ellen and Bob wanted to thank all of their customers. They are humbled by the outpouring of support. She also wanted to mention that the restaurant is for sale and it’s the perfect business opportunity for someone who loves to cook. It was a 5-day-a-week lunchtime restaurant, which leaves plenty of time for a family or also room to grow into expanded days or hours. She’s sure that Wilkes-Barre is on the rebound and Pennsylvania Avenue is a great spot to be.