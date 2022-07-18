🔊 Listen to this

Sports injuries can happen any time of year, but with the return of one of our area’s most popular youth sports – football – on the horizon, it’s a fitting time to revisit the topic of concussion.

Helmets reduce the risk of serious brain injury and skull fracture, and helmet technology continues to improve. Unfortunately, no available protective equipment can prevent concussions.

And the gridiron is not the only field of play where concussions occur. Soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, ice hockey and field hockey, for example, are also sports where athletes are susceptible to head injury.

Concussions are caused by blows or jolts to the head or body that make the brain move rapidly and bounce against the skull. The result can be a temporary disruption in normal brain activity. Most concussions heal relatively quickly, and related symptoms like headache and sleepiness subside within a few weeks, but the injury can be more serious.

The first and most important step when you think an athlete may have a concussion is taking the player out of the game. This decision should be made by an onsite medical professional, never just a coach or parent, and all concussion-related symptoms should be gone for at least 24 hours before an athlete can be evaluated for a return to play.

This minimal period of rest and recovery is necessary regardless of how important the game is or how badly the athlete wants to get back on the field.

General symptoms of concussion include:

Headache and head pressure

Dizziness or blurred vision

Difficulty maintaining balance

Feeling fatigued or sluggish

Confusion

Feeling “off” or “down”

Difficulty sleeping

Concussions can be severe. Signs of a more serious injury include:

One pupil is larger than the other

The athlete seems very drowsy or cannot be awakened

Sudden onset of “the worst headache of their life”

Weakness, numbness or decreased coordination in arms or legs

Vomiting, slurred speech, convulsions or seizures

Unusual behavior, increased confusion, restlessness or agitation

Loss of consciousness – even brief loss of consciousness should be taken seriously

If you suspect an athlete has a serious concussion, they should be seen by a physician immediately and avoid medication until directed. After two days, Tylenol or Advil can help alleviate symptoms.

When symptoms do subside, whether a concussion is mild or severe, every sports team should have a multi-stage concussion protocol to determine when an athlete is ready to play again.

Geisinger’s “return to play” protocol consists of six stages of progressively more strenuous activity. The stages must be completed without the return of any concussion symptoms before an athlete can compete again.

The first stage is comprised of low-impact and light workouts. The second stage allows an athlete to sprint or exercise on an incline. During the third stage, an athlete can return to the field and warm up, engage in both traveling and stationary drills and begin conditioning, weightlifting or multi-directional movement.

Stage four includes an exercise stress test with increased exertion to raise and occasionally spike blood pressure. If the stress test is successfully completed, an athlete can return to the practice field without physical contact.

Stage five allows an athlete to practice without restrictions, and if they can do so without concussion symptoms, they are cleared for competitive play.

Remember, concussions of all severity levels are serious business and should be diagnosed and treated by a doctor. They’re also not the only injuries we should worry about with young athletes. Stay tuned for a follow up on sports injuries.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]