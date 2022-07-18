Connecting with nature holds benefits for seniors

A group of seniors from Geisinger’s 65 Forward Scranton enjoys a ‘Day in the Park’ walk at Nay Aug Park.

Walking outdoors for as little as 30 minutes includes such benefits as getting a free dose of Vitamin D, breathing fresh air and making your heart stronger.

With the warm weather of summer, Geisinger’s 65 Forward Scranton patients took their workouts outside, specifically their outdoor walking program, for “A Day in the Park” at the Nay Aug Park on a recent Wednesday.

Walking outside, for as little as 30 minutes, helps patients reap many benefits such as:

Connecting with mother nature to decrease symptoms of stress

Getting a free dose of Vitamin D

Breathing in clean, fresh air

Camaraderie among other patients

Working to make their hearts stronger

Challenging their mind on different terrains (pavement and trail walking) – among many other benefits

Following the walk, patients stayed and socialized in Hanlon’s Grove at the park. Socialization is one of the most effective ways for seniors to improve their mental health, as it may help with memory and longevity as it reduces stress and isolation.

“We enjoy providing fun, summer activities to help our patients get out, get moving and get socializing – all of which helps them stay young and healthy,” said Christina Quinnan, community programs specialist. “We’ve been doing these types of outdoor activities and community collaborations since our clinics have opened. It’s great that we are able to offer activities like this for our patients which makes 65 Forward such a great program to be a part of.”

Geisinger 65 Forward is a health care program designed exclusively for people aged 65 and over available to all Geisinger Gold Medicare members. Patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services and social, educational and wellness activities.