Faculty and staff members from Luzerne County Community College participated in the recent United Way Day of Caring. Shown are LCCC participants, from left, first row: Nancy Burkland, Nanticoke; Colleen Lavelle, Dallas; and Donna Dennis, Wilkes-Barre. Second row — Machelle Smith, Ashley; Rob Armillei, Plains; and Ann Marie Schraeder, Glen Lyon.