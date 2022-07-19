🔊 Listen to this

General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Northeastern recently made donations to the Domestic Violence Service Center, including in-kind donations of books and arts and craft kits totaling more than $700 and a $250 monetary gift. Shown are Carol O’Malia, Civic Engagement and Outreach Chairman, Jennifer Dotzel, DVSC, Chris Baron, Northeastern President, Dr. Dana Charles Clark, DVSC Board and Club member and Carlie Wetzel, DVSC, board member. GFWC Northeastern is a part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs addressing the needs of individual communities, states and the nation. For information call Chris Baron, 570-655-2474.