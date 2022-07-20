Director: Show ‘laser focused … pared down to bare essentials’

Promotional photo of Cate McDonald as Ophelia in the DMPW production of ‘Hamlet,’ being performed this weekend in Nuremberg.

If an acting troupe presented an uncut version of “Hamlet,” director Adam Randis said, it might last five hours.

But don’t worry, if you head to Nuremberg July 21-24 for the DM Performance Works Factory Theatre’s story of the indecisive Danish prince, you’ll find more of a summery, 2-hour shortcut.

“It’s not a complete re-imagining,” Randis said in a telephone interview. “But we took our cues from the (Laurence) Olivier version and pared it down to the bare essentials. Our conceit is that the story exists in Hamlet’s mind, in a dream world where things are a bit more malleable.”

So, costumes might include doublets made from denim? Why not!?

“It’s laser focused on Hamlet,” Randis said. “We eliminated the side plots. Fortinbras is not in the show. Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are not in the show.”

“We have a cloistered, almost claustrophobic set, in and around Elsinore on the side of a rocky cliff, and Hamlet’s mind in a state of arrested development.”

“He’s an adult but he’s not mature enough to be treated like an adult,” Randis said. “It wouldn’t be a 5-act show if he had just said ‘To Be!’ in the beginning.”

Of course, even if you’re not a theater buff you’ve probably heard about Hamlet’s famous “To Be or Not To Be” soliloquy.

“That’s really a powerful moment. I get chills thinking about it,” said Tim Solarek of Freeland, who plays Hamlet.

That said, Solarek admits he has more fun with the role when Hamlet turns manic rather than contemplative, “when he really plays up the craziness, when you have to wonder if he’s really mad.”

“I never was a huge Shakespeare fan,” Solarek said. “But Adam said I’d be a good Hamlet and it quickly evolved into a bucket list thing.”

Citing a phrase from the farce “I Hate Hamlet,” in which playing that role is called “facing the dragon,” Solarek said he can see why some consider it an actor’s ultimate test.

“It’s a demanding and difficult role,” he said. “It’s the language. They don’t use the same kind of sentence construction, so you have to retrain your brain to speak. And you have to understand it so you don’t play the whole thing with the incorrect emotion. It’s a lot of responsibility.”

Just as Randis recruited Solarek to play Hamlet, he recruited Cate McDonald to play Ophelia.

“I always thought if I was ever going to do Shakespeare, it would be one of the comedies,” McDonald said, adding she’s glad she agreed to be part of the show.

“I come from Scranton and I didn’t really know anybody here, but the cast is absolutely spectacular.”

As Ophelia, McDonald plays Hamlet’s spurned and bewildered girlfriend, the one he urges to “get thee to a nunnery!”

“She’s sweet and kind,” McDonald said. “She loves her family and she loves Hamlet. She just gets caught in the middle of an awful situation and doesn’t know how to handle it. After she loses her father and after Hamlet leaves her, she breaks.”

Ophelia’s family includes her brother Laertes, who is Hamlet’s best friend, and her father Polonius, who as the king’s Lord Chamberlain holds a great deal of power.

“I tried to contact all my friends of a certain age to play Polonius,” Randis said, explaining that when he couldn’t find any takers, he took on the role himself, in addition to his directing duties.

“I really love Polonius as a character,” he said. “The way I’m playing him, he’s not as intelligent as he thinks he is. His idea of self worth is so wrapped up in his opinion of his own eloquence. He thinks that rhetorical power is actual power.”

Conceited and long-winded he may be, but Polonius is a loving family man.

“The show doesn’t work,” Randis said, “if Polonius isn’t a loving and true father to Laertes and Ophelia.”

If you need more background, Hamlet’s Uncle Claudius was not exactly a loving and true brother to Hamlet’s father. He murdered him, married the queen and took the crown. When the ghost of Hamlet’s father reveals this to Hamlet, the young man desires revenge … but he’s so unsure.

Will Hamlet take the plunge and get his revenge? Come and see.

“This show is not to be missed,” McDonald said.

“We really try to make our ‘Hamlet’ accessible, ” Solarek said. “Put your preconceived notions aside. Just sit back and enjoy the ride.”

DM Performance Works Factory Theatre will present “Hamlet” at 7 p.m. July 21-23 and 3 p.m. July 24 at 15 School St., Nuremberg. The town is about 13 miles west of Hazleton.Tickets are available at the door, or online through the theatre’s web site.

