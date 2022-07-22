🔊 Listen to this

Talk all you want about why the Roman Empire fell or whatever happened to that fellow who jumped out of a plane back in 1971 with tons of cash in a satchel.

I don’t care, because I’ve got a mystery so dense that neither historians nor scientists nor the police will ever even try to solve it.

How did our mothers and grandmothers (and beyond) get such great cakes and pies and other tasty treats out of a kitchen coal stove with no temperature regulator for the oven?

Think about that for a few seconds. I just bought some apples at the farmers market with the intention of baking up a delightfully pungent apple pie. First thing I’ll do (after cutting them up) will be to look at the refrigerated crust’s package directions for temperature and time.

My mother, back in the 1940s, cranked out all sorts of neat pastries with no package directions, no temperature dial – nothing except some other-worldly sense of done-ness, probably passed down from medieval times. And I can still taste the results.

The bottom line, apparently, is that our forefathers and foremothers were simply experts at using technology that we routinely scorn as primitive – meaning technology that we would fall flat on our faces trying to handle.

Is there anyone of working age in America today who can do shorthand, operate a mimeograph machine and correct typing mistakes through two layers of carbon paper?

There’s lots of old tech that we’ve forgotten how to use, and that once did the trick for us. I’d need a refresher course in operating the clanging cash register we had in our 1950s store, before we got our snazzy new adding machine with the lever.

My years in the Air Force were spent becoming highly expert with huge pieces of spy equipment that today would be ranked maybe two steps ahead of cavalry sabers for national defense.

Automobiles? I’ve ridden in flivvers made as far back as the 1920s, but the only way I’d be able to get them moving would be if I could find someone to help me push them.

In case you’re wondering, here’s how the coal stove worked. It was a huge iron black contraption that sat in the kitchen, with a big vent leading up a chimney. Next to it was a pail called a “scuttle” that held anthracite coal, with a little shovel sticking out.

You’d put just enough coal in the stove’s firebox to provide the heat you needed to keep yourself warm or to cook. You’d make coffee by putting the pot on top. At least you knew when the coffee was done because it would perk.

For baking, broiling or roasting, you’d put the food into the cavernous oven with a dungeon-like door. Of course, even in summer you’d need roaring flames.

But – here comes the trick – while you could adjust the fire by putting on more or less coal, you could in no way do exact temperature setting the way you can with any kind of stove today. Your “dial” was your finely honed ESP about how big you’d have to make the fire and how long you’d have to leave the item in the oven. Well, that plus occasionally opening the oven door and peering in.

Maybe that’s why the stuff tasted so good. Mom and grandmom had to work like blast furnace operators to get the stuff onto the table.

Wish me luck. Those apples aren’t going to leap into the pan by themselves.

