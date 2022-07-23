‘Y Walk Wednesday’ group finds out, thanks to Larry Newman

The July 20 Y Walk Wednesday, lead by Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman, concluded with a stop on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. Next week’s walk, which will focus on houses of worship, will set out at 6 p.m. July 27 from the YMCA’s South Franklin Street entrance.

Michah-Allan Hall, 7, second from left, and Larry Newman, third from left, tell the walkers where they can find some of the most interesting petroglyphs on the square. The small images are carved into the granite pavers and represent everything from a coal breaker to a fender-bender causing a traffic jam.

Curtis Cobbs, at left, and Larry Newman talk about how people can enjoy the Susquehanna River near downtown Wilkes-Barre in a kayak, canoe or bass boat even if it’s not deep enough for a paddlewheel riverboat.

“Instead of a Y Walk Wednesday, this is going to be more like a ‘Y Amble Wednesday,’ ” YMCA staffer Michele Schasberger predicted with a laugh as about 15 people braved the mid-week, 90-something temperature and gathered for a guided stroll through Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“You’re all troupers,” said walk leader Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership. “I’m really inspired by the fact you’d come out and ‘cook’ with me for about an hour.”

“You’re seeing Downtown Wilkes-Barre as it was meant to be seen, as a pedestrian,” Newman said as the group set off on foot and soon stopped to look at the scaffolding that surrounds First Presbyterian Church.

Thanks to a historic preservation grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the church building is getting a facelift that corresponds with the congregation’s 250th anniversary, Newman said, noting First Presbyterian has the longest history of all the city’s churches.

Next stop was near the corner of Franklin and Market streets, which Newman explained was once the heart of Wilkes-Barre’s financial district. Now it’s a hub of new residential space that includes 84 units at 8 West Market St., 40 units above the PNC Bank, 30 units in the former Wyoming National Bank plus additional units to come at 15 S. Franklin St.

“Developers report they’re leased as soon as they become available,” Newman said. “People are looking for a walk-to-everything lifestyle.”

While the downtown is still recovering from the pandemic that gave many office workers the chance to work from home, Newman said he believes new retail businesses will spring up to serve the influx of new downtown residents.

One of the ways the Diamond City Partnership and the city want to make the downtown more attractive for residents and visitors is to increase the tree canopy, Newman said.

“It may seem like a small thing but in a couple of years you’ll notice the difference in shade,” he said, noting the city was able to plant new trees on Northampton Street where a row of ash trees had been attacked by an insect called the emerald ash borer.

When a reporter asked about trees that were recently removed on South Street and South Franklin, Newman said there are plans to replace them as well.

As the walkers reached the Abide Coffeehouse, Newman pointed out the sidewalk tables and chairs that the Diamond City Partnership had helped the eatery obtain as part of a Get Your Restaurant Outdoors (GYRO) program during the pandemic restrictions.

“If you look up you’ll notice these pink panels,” Newman said, explaining the plain pink facade on fhe floors above the Abide Coffeehouse likely dates back to the 1950s. Underneath those panels, as well as under the facades of other nearby buildings, historic storefronts might still exist and lend themselves to restoration.

“We’re hoping for some pleasant surprises,” he said, envisioning a future when the buildings would be more aesthetically pleasing.

A few steps further north on North Franklin, Newman pointed out the former Springbrook Water Co. building has been converted to space for King’s College.

Nearby, improvements have started on the historic Irem Temple where, thanks to the efforts of the Irem Temple Restoration Committee, the barrel roof above the auditorium has been made watertight. Repairs to the minaret towers are next on the list.

With the group only about a block from the riverfront, walk participant Curtis Cobbs asked if paddlewheel riverboats would ever come to this part of the Susquehanna. Newman said that had been discussed years ago, along with the possibility of an inflatable dam that would make the water deep enough. The dam was deemed environmentally and economically unfeasible, he said.

But people can enjoy the river “in a kayak, a canoe or a bass boat,” he said, speculating that because it was a Wednesday, some local bass fishermen might be fishing that very evening.

Last stop on the downtown tour was Public Square, where Newman said there are plans to repair the sidewalk between North Main and West Market streets, with a new sidewalk extending all the way to along Market to River Street. A permanent stage backdrop also will be built on the Square and, Newman hopes, the winter-time ice rink can expand.

Here, on the square, the youngest walk participant of the day found something that sparked his interest. Seven-year-old Michah-Allan Hall, who has been exploring the downtown with his family as part of the DCP passport program for kids, pointed out his favorite petroglyphs to Newman.

If you’ve never seen these images, everything from mythical creatures to coal breakers to a pair of scissors carved into the granite pavers on Public Square, both Newman and 7-yar-old Michah recommend you visit Public Square and check them out.

The next Y Walk Wednesday event is set for July 27. It will focus on “Churches and their Afterlife in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.” The walk begins at 6 p.m. at the YMCA.