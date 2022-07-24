🔊 Listen to this

I had the pleasure of attending my first Party on the Patio show of the year last week at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Despite hot temperatures, a crowd turned out to see Philadelphia Freedom, a tribute to Elton John, on Thursday night.

I marveled at the energy of the musicians on stage, and the ways in which they captivated the audience. Many people stood in the front of the stage dancing the night away with friends and family, and I saw many people in attendance that I hadn’t seen since COVID-19 began.

I saw childhood friends, former teachers and colleagues and others who I used to run into out and about all the time.

We’re lucky to have a place like Party on the Patio to reunite us and remind us how nice it is to run into friendly faces when out for an evening.

It was impressive, too, how beverage lines were not too long, as there were several stands open outside on the patio with many workers accommodating the thirsty concertgoers.

To see a band like this would surely be a treat with a price tag at another venue, so it’s awesome to see MSP still offer this entertainment free of charge to its guests.

I remember covering a Party on the Patio as a reporter nearly 15 years ago. I talked to the droves of people, some of whom arrived on buses, about what they loved about the weekly summer event so much.

One woman told me it was a way to kick back after a long week.

Another said it was the only way to see her children and their friends, except for special occasions, so they would all join together for nights like this.

Whatever the case may be, I hope others will take advantage of these free shows running through Sept. 1. Next week Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC, will perform.

MSP isn’t the only place with free concerts this summer locally.

There’s still time to see one more Rockin’ the River concert at Millennium Circle in Wilkes-Barre (between the Market and Pierce Street bridges). The third and final show of the summer is happening Friday.

Performing will be Southside Five, Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension and Cabinet. It should be an amazing night of music and relaxation by the river.

Food trucks open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 and runs through 9 p.m.

Today’s point: Take advantage of the free affairs happening in and around Wilkes-Barre.

These musical acts are mesmerizing, and they’re performing here in Luzerne County.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.