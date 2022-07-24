🔊 Listen to this

Tell Giselle: Success pulling off a special occasion celebration requires heart

“My wife is going to be turning 50. She’s not thrilled about this so I want to be able to make her birthday a bit less painful. I do not know if that is even possible. I know this one matters a lot more to her than the others.

“We have enough money set aside to take a trip but both of us do have reservations about traveling. I am open to ideas, but have only about a month or so left to make this come together right.”

G: Since this is not meant to be a surprise, I would start with a conversation. If you cook, make time to fix her dinner, and if not, you can make a reservation for a dinner. This way you can begin the celebration right then. Just by setting the mood that you want to live life fully in the now, with anticipation of this upcoming special event, should help to lift her spirit.

Come prepared for the conversation with a few open-ended questions.

You can ask her if she has given any serious thought to what she would like to do, see or buy to mark this birthday.

Even if she comes up with a specific thing, you can agree to that and then add to the present with this extra, to make it the icing on the cake, so to speak.

The idea of a spa day is usually enthusiastically appreciated, but since she has been struggling with her age marker, this suggestion may only exacerbate her tension. Put that on the list only if you think it may appeal to her. But pick out the preferred spot she goes to, or if she has not indulged in this before, ask some of your friends or neighbors for their suggestions.

As to traveling, I agree it comes with some risks and only you and she can know what your risk levels are for being in tight spaces like airplanes and trains, with strangers who may infect you.

If you have mutual friends or relatives who do not live close by that you have not seen for a while, put on the list of options that you can travel by car to visit whichever ones she would like. You can make arrangements for a stay at a boutique hotel or bed and breakfast that would minimize your exposure.

This choice would require you get busy talking in advance with some of these people, giving them a head’s up that this may be her birthday present choice, to see if they are available during your window.

Consider putting on the list a couple’s retreat where you both have the opportunity to prioritize your relationship and focus on enhancing all of the positives about it and each other. Sure, there would be time to dig in the dirt a bit, stirring up some of those neglected but niggling frustrations or challenges that you may still have with one another, but this is a surefire way to prove to her your love and commitment to a sustained happiness.

Again, you can do a search for nearby couple’s retreats, or even plan for one that you can attend several months later that may require some travel. If she is interested in doing this you can offer to let her help with the research so that she can find the retreat that speaks strongest to her.

This may or may not be a win, but you can always put on the list the idea of both of you taking some classes together. This could be a short-term membership to a specialty exercise class – like pilates, yoga, or the popular Orangetheory Fitness (you can look it up) – depending on her and your level of fitness, or it could be a full commitment to, let’s say, a six-month arrangement with a personal fitness coach that she can work with at least a couple of times a week, or more.

The other class ideas, things that you can do as a couple or she can decide to do on her own, would be learning new skills that interest her. If she is musical, she can try voice lessons or start a new instrument, learn to paint or any other artist expression of interest. If she always wanted to write a book, or started but never finished, you can provide her with a writing coach or class.

Last suggestion is for you to think about any home improvements she has been wanting to do. She may be feeling she herself needs a facelift, but unless you are in a relatively new home, I would imagine there are uplifts you can give to your place that will make her love her daily living experience. Home improvements do not have to break the bank.

Maybe all she wants is a higher end coffee or espresso maker. But if sprucing up the bedroom or bath is due, go for it and you both will have a special memory of her turning 50.

Whatever you decide to get for her to celebrate her new year, be sure you bring all your heart to the gift and she will know that there are far worse things than heading toward the golden years. She has the devotion and support of a husband who wants to ease her struggle, and that is about the best gift a spouse can give.

