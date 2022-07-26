Guess which one the guest of honor preferred?

🔊 Listen to this

Mary Guydish on her 98th birthday. I made Lobster Newburg and four sides. My brother Jay bought a cake with butter cream icing. Guess which of those menu items prompted her to ask for seconds, and thirds?

Lobster Newburg, served for mom’s 98th birthday along with steamed carrots, sugar snap peas, some garlic roasted potatoes and a simple, refreshing cucumber salad. Recipes usually call for serving the lobster on buttered toast, pasta, or with toast points, but I served it straight to let the lobster be the star. I’ll provide the potato and cucumber recipes in future test kitchens

It is a bit amazing that mom is still with us, celebrating her 98th birthday last Friday. It’s also amazing that we spent decades having her birthday dinner and cake on June 30 because she told us that was the date, only to discover this year that her birth certificate says she was born July 1.

Once we nine kids were old enough to cook her dinner, or to take her out, the celebration usually became a decision on which of her favorite foods to make, or which favorite restaurant to patronize. Except for her 90th, which we feted by setting up a big bash at Top of the 80s outside Hazleton, all of her large family present right down to the great-grandkids. Yes, I ordered a cake big enough to put 90 candles on. But we let someone else do all the cooking, and table setting, and cleaning.

Oldest brother Jay (of Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes, to regular readers), visited the West Hazleton homestead for this occasion, but I offered to cook, and quickly gravitated toward lobster. I wanted something easier to eat than a whole lobster tail with the hot butter simmering nearby for dipping. I found this Newburg recipe and liked the simplicity.

It gives you the Newburg accents of wine, heavy cream, nutmeg and a pinch of cayenne, but it still lets the lobster stand out as the star — especially if you skip the usual serving recommendations of putting it on pasta, buttered toast or with toast points. True, serving it straight leaves a lot of the sauce behind, but it worked. Other recipes use cognac, some even suggest trying to flambe the dish. But I felt sherry would meld better with the other flavors, and at least one website claims cognac is a latecomer to this dish, sherry having been in the original recipe.

I made four sides: steamed carrots, steamed sugar snap peas MT had bought at the Farmer’s Market the day before, garlic roasted potatoes with whole cloves of garlic, and a simple, refreshing cucumber salad. I’ll provide the recipes for the potatoes and cukes in future test kitchens.

MT offered to make a cake, but Jay said he’d buy one. Mom’s favorite in this category has shifted over the years. Date nut was a long-preferred option, but more recently she’s made it clear she’s happy with a store-bought cake with butter cream icing.

So from that bounty of choices, which serving prompted her request for seconds, and thirds? The cake, of course. She did clean her plate of my offerings — which is more than I can say about those childhood dinners where I was forced to sit for what seemed like hours until I ate everything, no matter how cold it got or how coagulated any sauces might become. I shudder, both at the memory of the cold food and and my stupidity in not just eating it while it was warm.

That, of course, is just one of the million lessons mom imparted. And as far as preferring store cake to my home cooked dinner, the response is a two-part no-brainer: 1) It’s a profoundly appreciated miracle to still be able to cook for her, and 2) after raising nine kids and making it to 98, mom has earned the right to eat as much cake as she wants, whenever she wants.

Love you mom, and

Dobru Chut!

Lobster Newburg (allrecipes.com)

2 egg yolks, beaten

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup butter or margarine

2 tablespoons dry sherry or Madeira (some recipes use cognac)

½ teaspoon salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pinch ground nutmeg

¾ pound cooked lobster meat, broken into chunks

In a small bowl, whisk together egg yolks and heavy cream until well blended. Set aside. Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Stir in the egg yolk mixture and sherry. Cook, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens. Do not boil.

Remove from heat, and season with salt, cayenne, and nutmeg. Add lobster. Return pan to low heat, and cook gently until heated through. Serve hot over slices of buttered toast.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish