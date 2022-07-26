Test cook goes ‘full Bastille’ with 3 French dishes

Roast Chicken Provencal in early celebration of Bastille Day, 2022, accompanied by two dishes first tried during my “bastille” period in 2021: A modified Salad Nicoise (no potatoes or eggs), and the much beloved (in our house) garlic potato cake that’s actually baked in a round cake pan.

Chicken rubbed and ready for the oven, though I forgot the garlic in the rub mix and added it a few minutes later.

With Bastille Day this Thursday I briefly looked for new French-related recipes to try, but quickly remembered there was one left over from several I downloaded for last year’s “Bastille” period: Roast Provençal Chicken.

The toughest part about this was finding some herbes de provençe. I had to hunt through the long rows of herbs and spices in two stores. In other words, it wasn’t very hard at all (you can also find plenty of recipes for mixing your own). Make the rub, apply it, and roast the chicken.

Ah, but astute readers may have noticed in my more than 100 test kitchen articles since 2020 that I’m not the roaster in the house. MT does the whole turkeys, chickens, legs of lamb and other meats that require long stretches in the oven. This may have been only the second chicken I’ve ever roasted.

I thought I followed the directions pretty carefully: About 25-30 minutes on high heat (475°) until the skin browns, another 25-30 at medium (350°). I stuck a thermometer into thigh and breast and they seemed to be the right temp, but when I started carving MT and I agreed it was not quite cooked through. Back in the oven and another 15-20 minutes before it was really done.

MT thoroughly disapproved of the instructions. She’s a big believer in longer roasting at lower temps, and her results consistently turn out great, so you may want to try this with the oven in the 350° range (or even lower) for a good bit longer, depending on your own experience. I’m also looking for a more reliable instant-read thermometer. The one I grabbed may simply have been wrong.

All that said, this was a tasty treat and despite the extra time in the oven the chicken came out moist and tender. I decided to go full Bastille for the meal, making two dishes from last year that have become favorites in our house: The “Crispy potato cake with garlic and parsley “that is baked in a cake pan, and the Nicoise Salad, modified by skipping the eggs and the potatoes

Bon appetit, and

Dobru chut!

Roast Provençal Chicken (bonappetit.com)

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

¼ cup herbes de provençe

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 3½–4 pound chicken

Lemon wedges (for serving)

Preheat oven to 475°. Mix garlic, herbes de Provence, oil, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over inside and outside of chicken. Place on a wire rack set inside a roasting pan.

Roast chicken until skin begins to brown, 25–30 minutes. Reduce heat to 350° and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thigh registers 165°, 25–30 minutes longer. Let rest 10 minutes before carving. Serve with lemon wedges.

Chicken can be made 2 days ahead. Let cool. Cover and chill; bring to room temperature before serving.

