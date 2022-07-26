Honey, sriracha combine for a sweet hot sauce

Initially I just opened a bottle of sweet chili sauce for dipping, shown here, but I then decided to make some basic honey and sriracha that most taste testers loved.

Despite a lot of oil for the frying, a quick drain on paper towels and this popcorn chicken tasted grease free.

Ready for frying. I’m convinced I cut many of the pieces smaller than necessary, but I was worried about the chicken cooking through. Larger chunks cooked just as well as smaller ones, though.

Let me start by noting our very picky newsroom eater/executive editor Joe Soprano, who rarely opts to join the test kitchen tasting crew, agreed to try this version of popcorn chicken. Of course, I walked into his office with a bowlful and each was so small it was pretty easy to cajole him into taking a sample.

Well, easy-ish.

“Now it’s real chicken,” he queried, the popcorn chicken in hand, but hand not yet to mouth. “I’m not going to taste it and then you tell me its tofu or something like that.”

Real chicken, absolutely, at least the innermost part.

“Not bad,” he said. Then, without missing a beat, added. “It tastes like chicken.”

It was the seasoning in the coating that caught my attention when I happened on the episode of Cook’s Country that featured this dish. Sugar, salt, pepper, cayenne, onion, garlic — these are flavors high on the personal favorites list for many a dish. I may have over-anticipated the results, because on first taste it didn’t meet expectations. Yet it grew on me quickly, and for most newsies who tried it with no preconception, it seemed to work great.

I initially didn’t plan on making the recommended sauce, buying a bottle of sweet chili as a pre-made option. But at the last minute I mixed some onion with sriracha — my current hot sauce of choice — skipping the salt. Not only did I like it, most (though not all) fellow ink-stained wretches did too.

“Much better than anything you’d buy at a fast food restaurant,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “It’s fresh and crispy and not at all greasy, and the sauce, which I think contains honey, is amazing.”

“The sauce really makes a difference,” said sports page designer Mitch Hall, who explained he usually doesn’t associate chicken with honey.

“I enjoyed it,” said page designer Lyndsay Bartos. “It’s so much better than Popeye’s, and I really liked the dipping sauce.”

Bill O’Boyle simply said “very good.”

But not everyone liked the sauce.

“I like the chicken,” obituary clerk Ashley Bringmann said. “But I don’t really like the dipping sauce. I’m trying to figure out why because I like honey and I like sriracha. It’s a mystery.” Maybe a different ratio of one to the other would help. I went light on the hot sauce. If you serve this to guests, consider leaving the bottle on the table to better meet different tastes.

Ryan Evans had the opposite reaction. “Honey and sriracha, two of my favorite things.” Indeed, he said he’d consider draining the water from his bottle and filling it with said sauce. ““It was perfect. The breading had just the right crunch.”

Tips from my experience?

Don’t cut the chicken too small. Worried about the meat cooking through in the short time it takes to brown the coating, I made some pieces pretty petite. The larger ones cooked through fine, though, and had more chicken flavor.

Do follow the recommendation of par freezing already thawed chicken breasts for about 40 minutes, it does make cutting them up easier.

I found myself pressing the coating pretty firmly onto the chicken to get enough of it to stick, often going back to earlier efforts that didn’t seem to have much breading at all and adding more. Don’t be afraid to use a little force, or maybe add a little more water to make the breading more cohesive.

Dobru Chut!

Popcorn Chicken (Cook’s Country)

2 large eggs

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast.

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

½ cup corn starch

1 tablespoon baking powder,

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 ½ tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 ½ tablespoons granulated garlic powder

Par freeze the chicken about 40 minutes, then cut into ½ inch pieces (1/2 strips cut into ½ pieces).

Whisk 2 eggs with 2 teaspoons kosher salt.

Whisk together flour, corn starch, baking powder, salt, sugar, black pepper, cayenne pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Add ½ cup water and work into mixture with spatula or hands to press some clumps together

Add all of chicken to egg mixture, toss to coat evenly. Place half the chicken in flour mixture and toss , pressing coating onto chicken. As you pick out individual pieces squeeze a little to make sure the coating sticks. Extra clumps of coating add extra crunch. Place on rimmed baking sheet, separated from each other. The remaining coating mix may be a bit clumped and scant for the remaining chicken. If so, add ¼ cup flour to the coating to blend in and break up any bigger clumps. Put remainder of chicken in and bread.

Heat 1 ½ quarts vegetable oil to 400°. Spoon chicken into oil, half batch at a time to avoid lowering oil temperature too much. Cook 2-3 minutes, looking for a tawny golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towel-lined baking sheet. Get oil back up to 400° and do second batch.

Simple dipping sauce: Stir together 6 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons hot sauce and a pinch of salt.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish