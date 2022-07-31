CASA of Luzerne County fundraiser to be held in stately rotunda

“Lift up a child’s voice. Lift up a child’s life.”

These words always make me feel good when I see them on the CASA of Luzerne County website. It makes me feel like the many children in foster care in this county have a chance.

It reminds me of how lucky I was to always be lifted up by my parents, even when I thought I would fail at something. They always had my back and supported me, and all children deserve that as they are growing up.

While I know it’s not reality and pain and suffering is real in many families and lives, every kid deserves a shot.

One of the ways kids get that shot is by having an advocate, helping them through the foster care system. These advocates speak with them, spend time with them and get to know their overall disposition and feelings.

These advocates can go to bat for them, telling judges and caseworkers what they think the child needs so that they can live more productive, fuller lives.

Due to all of the above, I’ve loved supporting CASA of Luzerne County as a very necessary nonprofit. The work it does is admirable.

So, on Sept. 22 I can’t wait to attend An Evening in CASAblanca at the Luzerne County Courthouse to aid the group in fulfilling its mission of serving all of the more than 500 kids in foster care.

A major fundraiser, the evening will begin in the architecturally pleasing courthouse rotunda, which has always been a favorite place of mine over the years: weddings, commemorative ceremonies and lectures have all taken place in this beautiful spot.

The main portion of the evening will take place in the tented south lawn where, according to CASA’s website, guests can enjoy the sights and sounds of Rick’s Café Américain in Morocco in 1941.

My friends Ruth Corcoran, of Corcoran Communications, and Lake Ryan Gemzik, of Building Blocks Learning Center, are co-chairing the event, and I know it’s going to be an amazing affair.

Who doesn’t love an exquisite night being transported back in time to an elegant era and a night of socialization?

I’ve been to this event before, and it was always spectacular.

Having it at the courthouse this year is even more special because of how closely these advocates work with the court system.

While the event is several weeks away, consider a sponsorship or purchasing tickets now, before it is sold out.

You can visit luzernecasa.org to get all the details on the above or to find more information.

I truly hope to see you there to enjoy a night in CASAblanca.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town.