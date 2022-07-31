🔊 Listen to this

This month, The Luzerne Foundation welcomed its new Chairperson, Tara Mugford Wilson! A Dallas, PA native, Wilson has always been an active and committed member of the community. As President of Power Engineering Corporation and owner of Shooze Contemporary Boutique, Wilson has gained valuable management and leadership experience that will be an asset to The Foundation.

Wilson has served on the Luzerne Foundation’s Board of Directors since 2016 most recently as Vice-Chair. She has been a key asset in the recent big changes for The Foundation, including moving to a new location and bringing in a new President and CEO, as well as navigating the ever-changing world over the past few years.

Wilson is the first woman to hold the position of Chairperson in the 28-year history of the Luzerne Foundation. She wants to see The Foundation grow and become more easily recognized throughout the community and looks forward to bringing a fresh perspective and new ideas to the Foundation. She will focus her efforts to work closely and collaborate with other nonprofits so they can do more for the community with their combined forces. One of her biggest goals as chairperson is to collaborate with young professionals to help them get involved with the Luzerne Foundation and give back to the community in new ways that interest them.

Apart from the Luzerne Foundation, Wilson is a board member for several other community organizations, including the United Way, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry/Growth Partnership Board, The Institute for Economic Development and Public Policy, Circle 200, Wilkes University, and Wyoming Seminary, and she serves as chair of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Development Corporation Board. She received the Athena Award in 2019 for her community service and professional excellence.

Tara clearly has a passion for serving the community, as shown by her many roles, and she will continue to make an impact as Chairperson of The Foundation as it continues to grow. If you are similar to Tara and want to make a difference in Northeastern Pennsylvania, give us a call at The Luzerne Foundation or find us online at the website listed below.

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.