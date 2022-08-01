🔊 Listen to this

Sudden cardiac arrest is an unexpected loss of heart function, and it can be deadly. Brought on by an electrical surge in the body that disrupts the heart’s regular rhythm, it can cause stalled breathing and a loss of consciousness.

Only around 10 percent of people who go into cardiac arrest outside a hospital survive, so early detection and emergency response are critical.

Cardiac arrest differs from heart attack because it’s an interruption of electrical current, not blood flow, but many confuse the two conditions, especially in an intense moment when someone is experiencing one of them.

According to research, more than half of sudden cardiac arrest patients having warning signs leading up to the moment when their heart stops beating. Those signs, however, can be vastly different from person to person, so knowing the whole spectrum of signs can help a person determine their risk and help their care team detect and treat early.

For up to two weeks before cardiac arrest, warning signs can be present. The most common sign is men is typically chest pain, while the most common sign women experience is usually shortness of breath. A racing heart, unexplained fainting or dizziness, or fatigue can also occur leading up to the incident.

Complicating the prevention process, some patients even report flu-like symptoms, which can be hard for their doctor to evaluate. And only one in five patients who notice signs share the observation with their physician at all.

Know your risk factors

The same risk factors that you’d consider for heart disease apply to sudden cardiac arrest. Among the most common indicators are:

· Family history of heart disease

· High blood pressure

· High cholesterol

· Smoking

· Obesity

· Diabetes

· Substance use disorder

Any personal or family history of cardiac episodes, poor nutrition and lack of physical activity can also potentially increase risk.

Once you know your risk factors, the rest is about preparation. You’ll want to maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly, keeping a balanced diet and avoiding or quitting smoking. You’ll also want to take medications as they’re prescribed by your doctor.

If you are at risk for sudden cardiac arrest, you might need to see an electrophysiologist, which is a cardiologist who specializes in the heart’s electrical conduction pathway. Your electrophysiologist may suggest an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) to prevent and detect cardiac events.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@www.timesleader.com.