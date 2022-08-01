‘Ben-Hur,’ ‘Stuart Little,’ ‘Bee Movie’ to be shown in August

The Dietrich Theater is celebrating the classics and family-friendly films in it slate of Film Favorites that will be presented throughout the month of August.

Starting off the month is “Ben-Hur” with free showings on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sponsored by Marilyn Burton, this 1959 classic won a whopping 11 Oscars and stars Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, and Stephen Boyd. Set in 1st-century Jerusalem, it tells the story of a Jewish prince who is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend. Watch and find out how the prince regains his freedom and comes back for revenge.

Then on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., the Dietrich’s Fundraising Committee is sponsoring “Stuart Little.” Based on the children’s classic by E.B. White, “Stuart Little” is about the Little family who adopts a charming young mouse named Stuart. Adventures ensue as Stuart joins his new family along with the family cat who wants rid of him. Admission is free.

To round out the month, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home will underwrite “Bee Movie” and will provide small popcorns and small sodas for all who attend the free showing on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. Voiced by Jerry Seinfeld, Renee Zellweger and Matthew Broderick, this is the tale of Barry the Bee, who fresh out of college, finds the prospect of working with honey uninspiring. He flies outside the hive for the first time and talks to a human, breaking a cardinal rule of his species. What does Barry find out from this contact and how will it change his life? Find out at this family-friendly movie event.

According to Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler, “Dietrich Film Favorites are a true gift to our community. They make the cinema-going experience accessible to everyone. We are grateful to the businesses and individuals who make these films possible.” Free tickets to any of the August Film Favorites are available at 570-836-1022 x3 or at the Dietrich’s ticket booth. They will also be available at the door on the day of the shows while they last. If you are interested in information about how to sponsor a Dietrich Film Favorite, please call the theater at 570-836-1022 x2.