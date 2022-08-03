Hope for Shannon benefit set for Aug. 5

🔊 Listen to this

Shannon McCann’s husband, Craig, will be one of the few people allowed to visit her when she undergoes stem cell harvesting and transplantation as treatment for multiple myeloma.

Shannon McCann is grateful for the help of her family, friends and co-workers as she battles multiple myeloma.

“I’m still having a hard time with this,” Shannon McCann said earlier this week.

And she wasn’t talking about being diagnosed with multiple myeloma earlier this year.

The Wilkes-Barre woman wasn’t talking about upcoming treatments either, the ones in which stem cells will be harvested from her bone marrow, treated and then transplanted back into her body.

No, McCann was talking about friends who are making her the center of attention as they organize benefits to help pay for medical bills and travel expenses to Philadelphia.

“I’m used to being on the other end, to helping with a benefit,” she told a reporter.

But Jayanne Czerniakowski, who has been friends with McCann since they were students at Hanover Area High School together, wants McCann to just relax and accept some help with the mounting bills.

To that end, Czerniakowski has organized a Hope for Shannon benefit, set for 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at R & D Memories, 566 Fellows Ave., Hanover Township.

“We’ll have food, music by DJ Loko, face painters and balloon artists for the kids, raffle baskets, a 50-50 drawing and Bingo,” Czerniakowski said, noting tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

“They say ‘it takes a village,’ and I know I have, really, truly, a wonderful village,” McCann said, admitting she’s grateful for the way her friends are pitching in.

“Family, friends, and co-workers have helped me through this journey, with constant texts and cards and visits,” said McCann, a long-time associate teacher at Luzerne County Head Start, who had to stop working after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects plasma cells, in February.

“That’s one of the toughest things, not being able to see the kids,” McCann said.

Although she feels tired after almost six months of chemotherapy and can walk only a short distance before having to sit down, McCann expects to feel well enough to attend the benefit on Friday in person.

She’s grateful for the possibility of financial help, because her husband Craig has new insurance after switching jobs, and the family’s expenses haven’t reached the deductible yet. “I’m paying out of pocket for prescriptions,” McCann said, noting there also will be expenses involved with staying in Philadelphia for several weeks.

“I’m extremely grateful to everybody for helping,” she said. “The medical bills are astronomical.”

For advance tickets to the Hope for Shannon benefit, call 570-793-3157. A Go Fund Me account has also been set up.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT