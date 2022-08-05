🔊 Listen to this

I had just gotten back to my neighborhood after shopping when whom should I spy but my old buddy Alner.

“Got your Gazillionaire Lottery ticket yet?” he called cheerily. “Wow, what did folks of the past do for excitement before these big-bucks drawings?”

“Alner, my friend,” I said with a shake of my head. “You have so much to learn about the way things used to be.”

Of course, he divined my intent and made a mad dash for his front door, but as usual I was too quick for him. Within seconds, thanks to my power of metaphysical travel, we were heading down a Wyoming Valley street of 75 or so years ago.

“If I win and I can’t claim the prize because of you …” he muttered.

“Relax,” I said in my most reassuring tone, as I pushed open the door of a neighborhood store with a big “cigars” sign overhead. “We’ll be back for the drawing. In the meantime, enjoy some education.”

“What kind of place is this?” he asked, looking around. “It’s really noisy.”

“It’s a smoke shop,” I replied, “something like a convenience store. You’d buy your smokes, newspapers and snacks here day or night. See those young fellows over there, the ones you just called noisy? Well, they’re playing pinball and seeing who can run up the highest score.”

“Does look like fun,” he said with a grin. “I like those flashing lights and the bells.”

“This shop is never going to be confused with a casino,” I cautioned. “The accent is on having a good time while keeping the ball in play and trying to put more points on that screen than your buddy. Best of all, it only costs a nickel a game. A quarter is an evening’s entertainment, plus maybe a dime for a root beer. Ah, how much did you spend today on your lottery tickets, or is that classified information?”

“Very funny,” he said as I bought a newspaper and shoved it in front of him. “What’s this all about?”

“Take a look at that little box with the numbers in it.”

“A lottery?” he asked.

“No,” I replied. “Lotteries are decades away from being legal. Those numbers are the daily U.S. Treasury balance. In this era, people bet money every day on what the balance will be in the evening paper.”

“Hey, what’s that thing the people are stabbing at?”

“They’re using a metal key to play a punchboard. You pay some money and get to push the key into one of the holes in the board and hopefully you get a message telling you that you’ve won a couple of bucks.”

“Live and learn. OK. Where are we headed now?”

“To the church.”

“We’re going to church to see gambling?” he cried.

“Take a look at those folks heading into the basement,” I said. “There’s a Bingo party tonight. There could be a hundred or more players at long tables, with multiple cards they’ve bought. It’s a good way for the churches to raise some cash and provide fun evenings.”

“I guess they didn’t even need the casinos,” said Alner.

“That’s about right,” I nodded. You also had kids flipping baseball cards, neighbors playing Bridge or Canasta for pennies, movie theaters giving popcorn to holders of winning tickets in the race reels. Well, let’s get back home.”

“Ah, not just yet, if you please.”

“Something wrong?”

“Uh-uh,” said Alner. “I’m heading back to those fun pinball gizmos. Got any nickels?

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]