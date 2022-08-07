🔊 Listen to this

It’s a great day in the local sports community as 14 former athletes, coaches, officials and administrators will enter into the prestigious Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame.

I’ll be in attendance today at the Best Western Genetti Hotel & Conference Center as each is honored since my Dad, Tim McGinley, is one of the honorees.

Dad has been active in the wrestling community his entire life, and the McGinley name has been synonymous with wrestling since well before I was born in the ’80s.

It started when the McGinley brothers participated in the sport as they were growing up in Kingston, and continued on as they went to college and then into their adulthoods where they’ve served as collegiate and high school coaches, referees and ardent supporters of the sport.

There isn’t a week that goes by that I’m not stopped by someone I see out and about to say that they were coached by, wrestled against or were mentored by Dad or one of his brothers.

While Dad couldn’t participate as he would have liked as a wrestler due to a medical condition, he made up for it as a coach and referee, and was a familiar face in the high school gym as team manager. He coached at both Wilkes College under the legendary John Reese and at Meyers High School, with a seven-year record of 75-9-1 including five Wyoming Valley Conference crowns, four District 2, Class AAA titles and was twice named Coach of the Year.

He coached 19 District 2 Class AAA individual champions, along with 40 Class 3A regional and nine state qualifiers.

Eventually he became a referee, and my earliest memories, of which I have photo evidence, are of me on the sidelines of wrestling meets. I don’t think my Mother ever knew how many friends I made as I wandered around gyms when Dad took me along. While Dad loved us, he also lovedthe sport and gave it intense attention. I’d usually sync up with him after a match was over and the nice PTO moms had given me enough candy to keep me up all night.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention some other talented folks receiving recognition today, too, including my childhood friend Ed Kopec Jr. for his many achievements in high school and collegiate cross country and track and my buddy Chuck Suppon who was considered one of the best football players in the area at Dallas High School before continuing at James Madison University.

Other honorees include: George Toma, Shelley Black Leap, Amy Mantush Filanowski, Dr. Pamela Yanora Hughes, Megan Krebs Kriso, Linda Messner, Rosalyn Polacek, Joshua Richmond SFC, Brea Lynn Seabrook, Chris Shovlin and Dr. Gary Verazin.

Congratulations to all. These are formidable accomplishments.

And thanks to Jim Martin and team for organizing an event that highlights these people. Sports are essential for building connections, showcasing teamwork and getting exercise. They also require a lot of work, time and commitment.

I hope each of the honorees enjoys this notable day.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist