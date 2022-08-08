Display showcases a variety of regionally collected specimens

The Everhart Museum’s Rocks and Minerals Gallery reopened this weekend after substantial renovations to the gallery space and a reimagining of the exhibition. The opening of the gallery coincided with the Museum’s In Full Bloom: Free Admission Day.

The revamped gallery features a fluorescent rocks and minerals case; a variety of regionally-collected rocks and minerals; educational exhibits highlighting rock and mineral properties and origins; and a showcase of exceptional specimens collected both locally and from around the world.

The long term rocks and minerals project also has included extensive restoration and care for the Museum’s geological collections.

Founded in 1908, the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art is the largest general museum in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Located in Nay Aug Park in Scranton, the museum is a not-for-profit institution dedicated to the collection, care, and display of a diverse array of objects, including natural history, science, and fine arts.

Through its exhibitions and programs, the Everhart Museum has become an invaluable regional resource for educational and cultural opportunities. General support for the Museum comes from the Lackawanna County Office of Education & Culture, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the City of Scranton, and many friends and donors.

Located at 1901 Mulberry Street in Scranton, the museum has visiting hours of noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and updates on expanded hours, please visit https://everhart-museum.org or contact the Museum at 570-346-7186.