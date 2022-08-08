Activities for the whole family are planned

Musikfest is about music, of course.

But if you’re going to visit Bethlehem for Musikfest, you might want to escape the crowds for a while and explore some other opportunities.

Among the other possibilities:

• Visit the 1810 Goundie House Garden at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 to enjoy a ’70s stle garden party with recond spinning and a lunch. Cellar Beast Winehouse and McCall Brewing will be available to quench your thirst as you relax right in the heart of bustling Main Street.

• The Marché Maison Vintage Marketis open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. On select day’s beer historian Craig Larimer will be on hand to explain how beer was brewed in early Bethlehem.

• In the Colonial Industrial Quarter, the Luckenbach Mill, circa 1869, will be open all days of Musikfest with activities for the whole family.

• The Lehigh Art Alliance will hold its Annual Summer Juried Art Exhibition from noon to 5 p.m. through Thursday, and noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

• Kids Activities in the Springhouse are set for 1 to 5 p.m. through Thursday, and noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Kids are invited to create their own suncatchers, stained glas, glowing glass and mirrors. Cost is $2 to $5 per activity, or $5 for an all-activity pass that can be prepurchased online or onsite.

• Learn more about the furnaces that frame the festival on the South Side, the history of brewing, and early Moravian marriage with three walking tours offered August 12-14. The “Rise & Fall of Bethlehem Steel Walking Tour” will begin at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12-14 at the Steel Stacks Visitor Center. The Bethlehem Pub Walking Tour will begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 12-14 at the 1810 Goundie House. And the Love, Lust and Marriage Tour will begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 12-14 at the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem.

• Blacksmithing demonstrations at the 1750 Smithy will be held noon to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday.

• The Visitor Center is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday. For more information, call 1-800-360-TOUR or visit www.HistoricBethlehem.org.