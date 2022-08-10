Y Walk group

Shelby Monk of the Diamond City Partnership points out the mural that Team Beezy of Leadership Northeast installed in the first block of South Main Street.

Sue Eckhart of Kingston and Carl Storz of Wilkes-Barre start to walk around the ‘labyrinth’ at Wilkes University. The 36-foot long circular path, installed in 2008 behind Kirby Hall, is considered a piece of art and was part of a recent Y Walk Wednesday event in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Several pieces of public art on Public Square, including this one, date back to the redevelopment period after the 1972 Flood, walk leader Shelby Monk, at left, told the Y Walk Wednesday group.

Shelby Monk of the Diamond City Partnership, describes the ‘Lady of the Valley’ mural by Philadelphia artist Evan Lovett. The artist spray-painted it on the back of the Sterling Hotel Annex building.

“Are you feeling less stress?” one walker called to another with a chuckle, as participants in last week’s Y Walk Wednesday entered the labyrinth at Wilkes University.

What’s that, you say? You didn’t know Wilkes has a labyrinth outdoors on its campus (behind Kirby Hall)? And that walking through it is supposed to have a calming effect?

Next you’ll be telling us you never noticed the life-size wire figures of mountaineers rappelling down the south side of Marquis Art & Frame in the second block of South Main.

Or the “Lady of the Valley” mural that covers 2,400 square feet on the back of the former Hotel Sterling Annex.

Or the creature that raises its serpentine head on Public Square, midway between North Main Street and East Market.

“It’s the Susquehanna’s answer to the Loch Ness Monster,” YMCA Healthier Communities Coordinator Michele Schasberger said as the group approached the large creature, which had been designed by local architect Peter Bohlin

“It’s definitely taken a beating over the years,” walk leader Shelby Monk said of the 16-foot-long sculpture, made of granite and marble and just the right size for preschoolers to sit astride. “You can see why kids would want to play on it.”

Every Wednesday since June 8 the YMCA has sponsored a Y Walk Wednesday event. Led by various community leaders who have expertise in the topic of the walk — ranging from the Kirby Park Natural Area to the levee system to historic mansions and historic churches — a group of walkers meets at the YMCA of Wyoming Valley at 6 p.m. and sets out to see what they can learn about the city while getting a little exercise.

Last week’s leader, Shelby Monk from the Diamond City Partnership, led the group along Franklin Street and River Street, Public Square and South Main, offering gentle humor along with facts about “Murals and Public Art Downtown.”

“It is not a break-in,” she said, explaining as the group paused by Marquis Art & Frame that owner Ken Marquis had invited Sean Brady to install the “playful sculpture” of rappelling figures, crafted from 12-gauge galvanized steel.

The 8-foot tall bronze statue of John Wilkes, located behind Wilkes University’s library, depicts the early defender of free speech with one hand on his hip and the other holding a sheaf of papers.

“It is said that on graduate day students will come and rub the boot of John Wilkes for good luck,” Monk said.

A few steps away from the statue was Wilkes University’s labyrinth, made of local bluestone and installed in 2008. The public is welcome to walk its circular path — and a few of the Y Walk Wednesday walkers gave it a try as soon as they saw it.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre also is home to several murals, and Monk pointed out some of the most recent additions.

In 2021 Philadelphia artist Evan Lovett completed the “Lady of the Valley” on the back of the Hotel Sterling Annex.

That year, the artist told a television reporter the work shows “sort of a landscape of the valley in its raw form, possibly before we settled it” over one of the lady’s shoulders and a coal breaker over the other in recognition of the area’s heritage.

The lady also wears a crown and veil and is holding a large diamond.

Earlier this year Team Beezy from Leadership Northeast installed a colorful, bee-themed mural on South Main Street across from Midtown Village.

“It capitalizes on Wilkes-Barre’s nickname,” Monk said, noting the city has a beehive on its seal to represent that it’s “as busy as a beehive.”

In Midtown Village itself the team installed an interactive hive sculpture, created by Meshoppen artist Scott Nichols. Children (and adults) are welcome to give the flying bees a whirl.

The next Y Walk Wednesday event is set for today (Aug. 10) at 6 p.m. and the topic is the “Gather Community Space” that is part of First Presbyterian Church.

The rest of the schedule includes “Walking Your Way to a Healthier You” on Aug. 17; LCTA Walk to the Future Facility on Aug. 24 and, tentatively, a tour of the 109th Field Artillery Armory on Aug. 31.

