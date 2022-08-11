And some people like it year-round, no matter the weather

🔊 Listen to this

If you were to ask me, gentle readers, how many times I’ve made vegetable soup over the years, I really have no idea.

But if you asked me how many times I’ve used the same ingredient list, I do have an answer: “Probably never.”

That’s because my favorite way to make it is to root around in the garden, the herb patch and the refrigerator and use whatever we have on hand.

Last week, for example, I bought fresh corn on the cob, tender carrots and slender zucchini at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market with a vague plan that at least some of each veggie would end up in a soup.

A friend of mine has mentioned he would enjoy hot soup any day of the year, even on the hottest day of summer. That friend happens to be under the weather, coping with a lengthy illness. So I put on my apron and gave myself one rule: Make sure every ingredient is on the “good-for-you” list, to try to nurture this person back to good health.

First off, I measured 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil — a healthful fat that tastes good — and poured it into a Dutch oven, where I heated it with 1 large onion, diced, and 5 cloves of garlic, minced.

Since cumin and curry powder lend such an attractive flavor to the lentil soup I sometimes make, I added close to a teaspoon of each of them to the pot and let the spices saute a bit.

Then I sliced three carrots, followed by three zucchini, and added them.

At this point it seemed to be time to add some liquid. Into the Dutch oven went the contents of 2 large (28-ounces each) cans of diced tomatoes (I’ll admit they weren’t home-canned; sorry if that disappoints anyone) and a quart of vegetable broth (also store bought.)

I brought the concoction to a simmer and while it was simmering (for about half an hour) I remembered the 2 ears of corn that were left over from the evening my family had made a meal out of the corn on the cob. They hadn’t been cooked yet, so I pulled off the husks, stood each ear on end and cut off the kernels with a knife.

After I added the corn kernels, the soup seemed to need something green, so I pulled a few beet tops out of the refrigerator, cut them up and added them, along with some parsley and sage from the garden.

I took a little taste, was really happy with the results and delivered it to my friend’s family.

Then I started thinking … after all that veggie chopping … I was feeling hungry for soup, too.

So the next day I made another batch. This time I had no fresh corn, so I rinsed the contents of a 15-ounce can of garbanzo beans and added them instead.

Also, I chopped and added three stalks of celery, mainly because I’d told my mom about the earlier batch of soup and when I mentioned all the ingredients she said, “What, no celery?”

The newsroom taste testers didn’t get any soup from either batch. Somehow, I had the feeling they would enjoy hot soup more in September or October. You know, a month with an “R” in it.

My mom really enjoyed soup from the second batch. So did I. And so, eventually, did Mark. He resisted trying it for days, insisting he wasn’t hungry and offering what seemed to me an exaggerated complaint about the onions in the soup stinging his eyes even after they were cooked.

Well, I guess those onion compounds eventually cleared from the air in our house and, finally, when there was only one serving left Mark polished it off and said it was delicious.