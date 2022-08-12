Most of the heroes in ‘Willowist’ are senior citizens

While Correale Stevens has written plenty of articles for legal publications over the years, he’s recently enjoyed writing something less scholarly and — dare we say? — more fun.

“It was refreshing to write in a different style,” said Stevens, a judge of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania who recently published a thriller called “Willowist: The Return of the Third Reich.”

His protagonist is Sophia, a one-time farm girl who long ago joined the Marines and, while working in special ops, assassinated a bad actor or two.

Sophia’s latest assignment calls for her to portray a “classy, low-key senior citizen,” which isn’t too difficult considering she really is in her 60s.

Of course, while she mingles with the other seniors at a retirement campus called Willowist, it’s best for her to downplay “her physically fit, slender, muscular body.”

But don’t underestimate Sophia. She’s “as competent with an AR15 automatic weapon” as with a kitchen recipe — and you can bet she’ll make inroads against the villains of the book, among them a neo-Nazi named Hans Worthermann and the leader of a drug cartel, El Gringo.

“The action takes place in the United States, Germany and Panama, with the climax of the story on the Schuylkill Expressway,” Stevens said, adding that a friend told him “The only part that’s not believable is that the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.”

Noting that at 75 he’s a senior citizen himself, Stevens said most of the “good guys” in the book are 60 or older.

“Senior citizens have always been good to me,” he said, remembering bipartisan breakfasts he used to attend where “we’d end with a singalong, and the seniors were always so kind.”

Stevens, a Hazleton native, has served as a member of the state House of Representatives, Luzerne County District Attorney and Luzerne County Common Pleas Court Judge. Born in Hazleton, he earned a B.A. from Penn State University — where an English professor encouraged him to take extra writing classes — and a J.D. from the Penn State Dickinson Law School.

He’s always enjoyed reading mysteries and now, as a grandfather to six young children, enjoys reading age-level books to them. “I found ‘The Cow in the Silo’ on Amazon,” he said with a smile. “I have fond memories of my grandfather reading that to me.”