🔊 Listen to this

Some of my best memories in recent years were made at Jonathans Restaurant in downtown Wilkes-Barre. When I found out they were moving back to Harveys Lake, to the very spot where they first started back in 2014, my heart sank.

When the owners of Jonathans, Jonathan Grimes and George DuMont, were approached with an opportunity to buy the building of their original location, they decided it was the right move for them.

My feelings are mixed about this change in location. Selfishly, I hate to see them leave the city. It is truly one of my favorite area dinner destinations and it is a convenient drive from Bear Creek. A place where I could always find the very best crab cakes, a great cocktail, and an out-of-this world dessert. Most importantly, Jonathans has real character. From a lovable, yet sometimes curmudgeonly staff, to the eclectic décor, it is truly a one-of-a-kind destination. One that I am glad is continuing, even if I have to drive further to get there.

Only at Jonathans could you see a bottle from “I Dream of Jeannie,” a life-sized knight’s armor, and a leg lamp from “A Christmas Story,” among a mix of so many other collectibles. The staff was as unique as the décor, and I love every one of them. George is probably one of the nicest people I know in a very calm way. Nik Hughes on the other hand has a larger-than-life personality, filled with a fiery passion that I hope never dims. Chef Wendy Fritz is the most unassuming and talented chef I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. Her food speaks for itself. It is thoughtful, unique, and best of all, delicious. While Jonathan is quiet, he is always there behind the scenes helping to ensure everything runs smoothly. What speaks volumes about this business is that this same team has been together since nearly the beginning.

As I write this, I sit and wonder why they chose to leave Wilkes-Barre. I know from being a loyal customer that they had some very busy nights and also some painfully slow nights. Having been in the business myself, I realize how difficult it is to turn a profit, even on a busy night.

George told me that when they first decided to move to Wilkes-Barre they thought a more city-based, centralized location would enable them to expand their catering business and grow. What they found was that while many of their loyal customers followed, it was hard to capture a clientele from the Wilkes-Barre area. He told me that the vast majority of his clientele still came from the Back Mountain area. This surprised me since the restaurant has been located in downtown Wilkes-Barre for the past five years, and I’m sure part of the reason they are moving. While he said they just didn’t get the customer growth they expected, the City of Wilkes-Barre and the Diamond City Partnership were supportive.

I feel like Jonathans just got off the ground in the Wilkes-Barre location when the pandemic hit and the struggles for restaurants began. George credits a very supportive customer base, along with a loyal staff, for enabling the restaurant to endure through the rough times. I know once my husband and I discovered it, we became loyal followers, along with many others who I saw there quite often, including Susan and Ray Irvin, Lissa and Dick Smith, Candice and Mark Miscavage, Jennifer Starr, and the incomparable Patty Hughes, among so many others.

What they are gaining by purchasing the Harveys Lake property is a second level with a large outside deck. Outdoor dining has gained in popularity in recent years and is something that they were lacking in their current location. George explained that the second level is equipped with its own kitchen, making it ideal for private parties, as well as additional dining space. Jonathans plans to feature the current menu favorites, as well as adding small plates and lighter fare geared more towards the new lakeside locale. They will be closing the existing location at the end of August and plan to be open for the beginning of November in their new location.

Although I will miss the warm smiles of the Jonathans team in downtown Wilkes-Barre, I wish them the very best of luck on their new adventure on Lakeside Drive on Harvey’s Lake. Cheers to new beginnings!

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]