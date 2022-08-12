🔊 Listen to this

I first had a strong affection for the zany, younger Nic Cage when I first saw him in the 1986 film “Peggy Sue Got Married.”

Oh, how I still watch and adore this classic all these many moons later. Now a ripe 58-years-old, Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage recently made a comeback in last year’s “Pig.” He is known for his iconic roles, like in “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Con Air,” “Face/Off,” “City Of Angels,” “Moonstruck,” “Guarding Tess,” “The Family Man,” the list goes on and on.

There were several years where Cage was more known for his sweeping debt and an expansive list of questionable roles he took on to try to cover his spending. With “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent,” it is crystal clear the method actor is back in top notch form and ready once again for the A-list. “Unbearable Weight” is a quirky comedic tale that follows the real-life Nicolas Cage accepting a 1-million-dollar payday to attend a dangerous super fan’s birthday bash played by a handsome, enjoyable Pedro Pascal. Comedy giant Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is along for the ride as a CIA agent trying to watch over and protect the airhead actor.

I share a personal tie-in with Nicolas The Great. On my first trip to the New Orleans French Quarter in 2011, I took a guided ghost tour and stood outside the infamous LaLaurie Mansion, formerly owned by Cage before it went into foreclosure in 2009. The spooky residence is now owned by oil tycoon Michael Whalen. If you are feeling blasé and looking for a captivating tale, look up the back story and history of the LaLaurie Mansion, its fire, and facts on its poor enslaved people. There is an upcoming movie in the works.

Shot mostly in Hungary and Croatia, the landscape in “Unbearable Weight” is every vacationer’s dream come true. Parts comedy, parts action, this “Massive Talent” doesn’t let its audience down. Overall light in nature, you can’t help but root for the over-the-top Cage doing what he does best. Believe it or not, Tiffany Haddish, who usually leaves me in stitches, was the low point of the film. I don’t know what turned me off more, the fact that she was a Jada Pinkett Smith look-a-like or the fact that this role she took on as Vivien was just bland and won’t resonate in her resume. Nevertheless, “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” is a win-win. Welcome back Mr. Cage, oh how I just love a good comeback story!

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.