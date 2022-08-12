Show is playwright Oscar Wilde’s most famous work

Jessi Teevan and Mark Fryer will as Lady Bracknell and Rev. Canon Chasuble.

Brian Reese and Natasha Bogutski portray Jack Worthing and Gwendolen Fairfax in The Actors Circle production of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest.’

Actors Circle will open its 41st season with Oscar Wilde’s farcical comedy of manners, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at Providence Playhouse in Scranton on Sept. 8.

British drama critic Max Beerbohm called the play Wilde’s “finest, most undeniably his own” and it remains the playwright’s most popular and frequently revived work.

Tony Thomas is director of the local show. Members of the cast are Brian Reese, Ray Hopkins, Rachel Lucille Woodworth, Natasha Bogutski, Jessi Teevan, Lisa Chokola, Mark Fryer, Seth Golden, and Jeff Ginsberg. Cathy Rist Strauch is producer, along with Jeff, and Justin O’Hearn is stage manager.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” runs Sept. 8 through 18 with shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 or seniors and $10 for students.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, tickets will be discounted at $10 general admission and seniors: $8 students.

The theater is located at 1256 Providence Road in Scranton.

For reservations call 570-342-9707. Reservations will be held 10 minutes until showtime.

The production is presented with assistance through a grant from the Lackawanna County for the Arts and Culture and Scranton Area Community Foundation.