It seems most everyone I’ve talked with in the past few weeks, whether work colleagues or regular friends, has the same thing on their mind: back to school time.

Their kids are getting ready to embark on another school year – another year of triumphs, successes, learnings and failures.

I always got excited about this time of year. I looked forward to seeing my friends and teachers as another school year was beginning.

I made some of my best friends in school, especially during high school, and we continue to support each other to this day.

For me, the start of a new year meant a few things, but primarily it was a nice time to refocus, refresh and reinvigorate. Let me explain.

Refocus: while the summer is fun and it’s great to vacation, spend days in the pool and be carefree, refocusing as we move into the fall allows us to buckle down and focus on the many new experiences that come our way that time of year.

Refresh: it’s time for us to take a step back, reexamine what we’re doing in our lives and go forward in a calmer, more refreshed way. I think of football days, pumpkin beer and campfires when we move into September and the following months.

Reinvigorate: it’s time to get excited again for all that is to come.

This upcoming season, I’m looking forward to a variety of things.

For starters, we’ve recently brought back Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking events, so I’m happy about supporting the various nonprofits on those evenings. Most recently we supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania and CASA of Luzerne County.

I’m also thrilled for football season to begin again. Even though I’m not a major fan, I love going out for a big football game, attending a party or making a trek to a stadium.

See, it’s not just back to school time, as I tell my friends when I’m catching up with them. It’s a season for everyone to start fresh and start anew.

And I’m hoping to spend some time at many of the wonderful wineries that we now have locally.

Send me an e-mail or message me on Twitter ([email protected] or @Mike_McGinley) to let me know what you’re looking forward to this time of year.

I’m always excited to hear other thoughts, especially since lockdowns are now lifted and life is seemingly back to normal.

We hopefully all have a lot to look forward to.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]