Tournament was held Aug. 6

Susan Arp, Dan Fowler, and Bill Aubrey captured singles titles earlier this month in the Scranton Tennis Club Championships. Arp outsteadied her doubles partner, Leelah Farrell, 6-2, 6-4 in the Women’s A Singles final, while Fowler needed 2 1/2 hours to subdue defending champion Phil Mercurio 7-5, 4-6, (10-7) in the Men’s A Singles final. Aubrey rebounded from a slow start to take the Men’s B Singles title over Sivam Arjunan 7-5, 6-2.

Farrell blanked Maia Philbin 6-0, 6-0 in a Women’s A Singles semifinal, while Arp ousted 2nd-seeded Gabby Chantiloupe 6-0, 6-3. Mercurio shocked 2nd-seeded Johnny Sinclair in their semifinal match, winning 6-0, 6-0, while Fowler outlasted top-seeded Will Cohen, winning 6-3, 7-5 in a two-hour slugfest. Aubrey defeated Chris Joyce 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the Men’s B Singles final, while Arjunan defeated David Martin 6-2, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

The doubles finals both went to third set tiebreakers, with the unseeded duo of Chris Dommes and Chris Lange upending the top-seeded team of Leelah Farrell and Susan Arp 6-7, 6-4, (10-8) in the Women’s A Doubles final, while Phil Mercurio still had enough energy to pair up with Johnny Sinclair to take the Men’s A Doubles title with a 2-6, 6-3, (10-7) win over Curtis Althouse and John Weiss.

In semifinal action Farrell and Arp defeated Leelah’s mom, Grace, and her partner, Chris Jeske, 5-2, ret when Grace was forced to retire due to an injury. In the other semifinal Dommes and Lange got past Nicole Sinclair and Jody Jackman 6-2, 6-4. Sinclair and Jackman had upset the 2nd seeded team of Kathleen McKenna and Camilla Rinaldi 7-5, 6-3 in the previous round.

In the Men’s A Doubles semifinals top-seeded Mercurio and Sinclair knocked out Gautam Patel and John Lucas 6-4, 6-1 and the second seeded team of Althouse and Weiss held on to defeat Dan Fowler and James Linder 6-0, 7-5.

Kelli Cali and Bernie Mullin took the Women’s B Doubles title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Mary Booth and Nevaeh Vendrell.

John Weiss was the tournament director, assisted by Burt Reese, pro Joe McNulty, Kathleen McKenna, and other club members.