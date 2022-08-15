Tournament was held Aug. 6
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Susan Arp, Dan Fowler, and Bill Aubrey captured singles titles earlier this month in the Scranton Tennis Club Championships. Arp outsteadied her doubles partner, Leelah Farrell, 6-2, 6-4 in the Women’s A Singles final, while Fowler needed 2 1/2 hours to subdue defending champion Phil Mercurio 7-5, 4-6, (10-7) in the Men’s A Singles final. Aubrey rebounded from a slow start to take the Men’s B Singles title over Sivam Arjunan 7-5, 6-2.
Farrell blanked Maia Philbin 6-0, 6-0 in a Women’s A Singles semifinal, while Arp ousted 2nd-seeded Gabby Chantiloupe 6-0, 6-3. Mercurio shocked 2nd-seeded Johnny Sinclair in their semifinal match, winning 6-0, 6-0, while Fowler outlasted top-seeded Will Cohen, winning 6-3, 7-5 in a two-hour slugfest. Aubrey defeated Chris Joyce 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the Men’s B Singles final, while Arjunan defeated David Martin 6-2, 6-3 in the other semifinal.
The doubles finals both went to third set tiebreakers, with the unseeded duo of Chris Dommes and Chris Lange upending the top-seeded team of Leelah Farrell and Susan Arp 6-7, 6-4, (10-8) in the Women’s A Doubles final, while Phil Mercurio still had enough energy to pair up with Johnny Sinclair to take the Men’s A Doubles title with a 2-6, 6-3, (10-7) win over Curtis Althouse and John Weiss.
In semifinal action Farrell and Arp defeated Leelah’s mom, Grace, and her partner, Chris Jeske, 5-2, ret when Grace was forced to retire due to an injury. In the other semifinal Dommes and Lange got past Nicole Sinclair and Jody Jackman 6-2, 6-4. Sinclair and Jackman had upset the 2nd seeded team of Kathleen McKenna and Camilla Rinaldi 7-5, 6-3 in the previous round.
In the Men’s A Doubles semifinals top-seeded Mercurio and Sinclair knocked out Gautam Patel and John Lucas 6-4, 6-1 and the second seeded team of Althouse and Weiss held on to defeat Dan Fowler and James Linder 6-0, 7-5.
Kelli Cali and Bernie Mullin took the Women’s B Doubles title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Mary Booth and Nevaeh Vendrell.
John Weiss was the tournament director, assisted by Burt Reese, pro Joe McNulty, Kathleen McKenna, and other club members.