Tangy, pucker-inducing dessert pleases most TL taste testers

If you think you’d enjoy a dessert that’s not overly sweet, try this Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp.

Tuesday afternoon could have gone down in Times Leader annals as the day I brought a Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp to the office and gave out smaller-than-usual samples.

But oohing and aahing newsroom taste testers may be more likely to remember it instead as the day news editor Roger DuPuis adopted a cute little kitten.

I will certainly remember that, because I was the adoption go-between.

After I’d jotted down Roger’s comments about the crisp, I told him I had something else to discuss.

My 14-year-old niece, Mia, visiting Nana that day, had found a stray kitten near the bed of lilies of the valley that lies between my mom’s yard and Roger’s yard (they are neighbors.) Mia has met Roger, and figured he’d be the ideal owner for the little critter.

Now you’ve got to understand this isn’t easy for Roger, because he had to make the hard decision to put a much older cat named Ivy to sleep several months ago, and he’s been reluctant to get attached to a new pet.

But somehow, with page designer Lyndsay Bartos joining in the cajoling, we persuaded him to open up his heart and home.

“Please tell Roger he’s our hero,” my sister said via email later, speaking for herself and her daughter.

By the way, in case you’re wondering why each taste tester had a mere smidgen of the crisp to sample, it’s because, when I heard that my sister and her husband and daughter were going to visit our mom, I promptly cut the crisp in half and dropped it off at Mom’s house so they could all try it. My newsroom team made do with the other half.

So, what did everybody think?

“I loved it,” said page designer Toni Pennello. “I love a sour dessert.”

“I enjoyed it,” Lyndsay said. “I thought it was very tangy. When I got to the fruit (as opposed to the topping), it put a pucker in my mouth.”

“It’s very tasty and it is tart,” said reporter Jen Learn-Andes, reminiscing a bit. “My grandparents used to grow rhubarb and when they moved my aunt transplanted it to her yard.”

“It’s healthy, isn’t it?” Jen asked, to which I nodded.

“I almost never have rhubarb,” she continued. “It’s a fruit, right?”

Not knowing the answer to that question, I consulted foodnetwork.com. According to that web site, rhubarb is a vegetable, a member of the buckwheat family, but “often thought to be a fruit.”

“There’s actually a good reason for this confusion,” the Food Network explained. “In 1947 the USDA classified it as a fruit because the tariffs on bringing fruits into the country were lower on fruits than vegetables.”

Fruit or vegetable, not everyone was pleased with the tart dessert.

“I wouldn’t try it again,” said sportswriter John Erzar, who is well known for not sugarcoating his evaluations.

But at my mom’s house, the approval was unanimous, with my sister declaring the crisp “not too sweet and not too sour,” my niece saying, “It’s tart, but I like tart,” and the rest of the gang calling it “delicious.”

In the newsroom, Roger had the most to say: “I’m thinking about the word ‘tart’ for a little fruit pie,” he said. “This is probably true to what a fruit pie would have been before we started sweetening everything to death. The crust is mildly sweet and it contrasted well with the filling.”

“Overall, I think this would pair well with a light summer lunch.”

Columnist Bill O’Boyle, incidentally, was in another part of our building and was disappointed to have missed out on the crisp. On Wednesday he said Roger should call the kitten “Rhubarb.”

As for the recipe I followed, it is based on one from tasteofhome.com that called for raspberries. I wanted to use fresh raspberries but my neighborhood grocery was out of them. So I substituted fresh strawberries. Also, the recipe called for orange juice and zest and one of my primary newsroom taste testers is allergic to oranges, so I used lemon juice and zest instead. Which might have contributed to the tartness.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

4 cups rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup tapioca

1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

8 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into small pieces

In a large bowl, combine rhubarb, sugar, tapioca, lemon juice and zest. In another bowl, combine flour, brown sugar and cinnamon; cut in butter as for pastry. Add oats; mix well. Place rhubarb mixture in a 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle evenly with strawberries and cover with crumb topping. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until topping is browned.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT