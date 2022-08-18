🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Mountain Top Knights of Columbus are planning a charity golf tournament for Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Sand Springs Golf Course in Drums.

The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Fee is $85 per person.

Sponsorships are available for businesses or patrons in the form of money, gift cards or baskets.

For more info, contact Jerry Nash at 570-262-8983 or [email protected] or Alan Guitson at 570-954-1231 or [email protected]