The men’s Lutheran Brotherhood of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will offer a “take-out only” roast beef dinner on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church. The take-out dinners will be available from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for $12 each, payable at pickup. The dinners will include roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, carrots, pepper hash, horseradish sauce and a roll. This take-out only dinner is open to the public. For more info call St. Paul’s at 570-675-3859. Brotherhood members seen during a planning meeting are, from left, first row: Keith Brosious, Brotherhood secretary; Raymond Mancke, and Lee Fett. Second row: Joe Hardisky, Joel Eneboe, Steve Smallwood, John Fetterman, Bill Peiffer, president; and David Janoski, vice president.