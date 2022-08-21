🔊 Listen to this

I heard from someone who recently got the Novavax shot as their booster dose, even though they were ineligible. They admitted to lying in order to get it.

If you or someone you know is considering lying to get something you are not entitled to, such as this COVID injection, here’s my attempt to persuade you otherwise.

G: But let’s begin with explaining what Novavax is to those who are unfamiliar with this injection. Novavax was authorized for emergency use only, to be given to anyone 18 or older who has not already received a COVID vaccination.

Novavax is made like some of the older, more traditional protein-based vaccines that millions of people are comfortable with, and know to be effective and safe.

Instead of mRNA or adenovirus, Novavax is made with a similar process to that which is used, for example, the shingles, DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), and influenza injections, among others.

For this reason, many people who have not gotten a COVID mRNA injection because of concerns about the newer technology or some potential side-effects, may be more inclined to opt for Novavax.

The government only purchased 3.2 million doses of Novavax, which allows for 1.6 million of the eligible population to receive this COVID vaccine. Bottom line, this means there is a limited supply and it will not be available everywhere.

Novavax is only authorized as a two-dose primary series, given three to eight weeks apart, so it is not to be used as a booster.

There are, however, studies currently underway that may result in the relatively near future in Novavax becoming available for booster use, and also for the younger population.

For that FDA approval to happen, both safety and efficacy will have to be shown.

Novavax is currently not authorized to be mixed with either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccinations as a primary series. To be clear, this means your primary series (both doses) should be the same.

From a medical standpoint for safety reasons, this alone is reason enough not to try to get a Novavax as your booster to the mRNA shots you have already received.

From an ethical standpoint, to lie to get something you are not entitled to is clearly a fundamental violation. It goes against every spiritual tradition that elevates honesty and integrity as a virtue. Lying in this way puts you in the category of, let’s say, tax cheat, or anyone who lies about the amount of mileage they actually drive in a week in order to qualify for a reduced rate on their car insurance.

Would you like to see your name and photo above the fold of the newspaper in a headline that announces you lied in this manner? I think not.

Use this as a life guide template for any dealings you have so that you retain your integrity and self-respect.

It is also an ethical breach because you are endangering others. How? Due to limited supply, it is quite possible you are ultimately denying someone who is eligible from getting the injection they are entitled to and need, such as the immunocompromised and other people who are unable to have the mRNA injection.

From a legal and financial standpoint, you are cheating the government and the insurance companies who are being reimbursed for this cost.

Please note, prior to getting the Novavax you will be asked if you have received any other COVID vaccines. If you indicate yes, you will be denied the Novavax.

You will also be asked to fill out a form that includes you confirming that what you are attesting to is both medical history and insurance information that is correct. You will then, if you lie and receive the Novavax shot you are not entitled to, be handed a vaccination card that is essentially fraudulent.

If you use this or any fraudulent vaccination card to gain access to flights or events that require proof of vaccination, you are subjecting yourself to stiff penalties. Best to know your liabilities and the risks before walking down that path of deception.

For this reason, it is ill advised to sign a vaccine document, or any document, that you know is untruthful.

What to do if you have lied to get something you were not entitled to? Fess us. Admit you made a mistake and seek to atone for it. How? Start by reporting it to the appropriate person, agency, insurance company, health care provider, or government department. Pay the fee or reimbursement that is required to make restitution.

More importantly, vow to be the embodiment of an honest person who chooses an upstanding path. Vow not to deceptively manipulate any system, rule or law you don’t agree with in order for you to attain an ill-begotten personal advantage. Vow not to do to someone that which you do not want done to you.

Have faith and trust in the goodness of living this way. At the very least you’ll sleep much better at night.

Full disclosure, as I was eligible, I happily recently received my first Novavax injection. For those who are eligible and interested, you can go to www.vaccines.gov to find a location near you, or call 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489.

For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com