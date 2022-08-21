🔊 Listen to this

A few months ago, I wrote a column about my friend Ed Troy’s coffee shop, Troy Street Coffee Company, after having a delicious breakfast there. I was off from work that day, had all the time in the world to lollygag and genuinely enjoyed seeing the friendly faces walk in and out.

I wrote about things like his coffee beans roasted on site, his breakfast sandwich served all day (including the signature Troy’s Protein Power Sandwich), doughnuts of the week and the rustic interior décor with comforting music.

The day that piece came out, he was deluged with business. Many kind folks stopped by to congratulate him, try a sandwich and check out the décor. I’m always grateful people trust my recommendations.

He was beyond busy, and felt bad some couldn’t find seating when they entered the small coffee shop on River Road in Plains Township.

Knowing that, I wanted to update readers with the news that now he’s added outdoor seating —bistro tables with umbrellas — that I notice as I drive past daily on the busy roadway.

Hopefully, more people will be able to enjoy all that is delectable about Troy Street Coffee Company, whether inside or outside. Having a small location is tough, so he’s doing what he can to accommodate.

Plus, he’s prepared to serve up nitro pumpkin spice coffee and pumpkin doughnuts for fall. And, as I recommended last time, the hot or cold hibiscus berry tea is certainly refreshing.

You can stop at Ed’s any day of the week except Sunday (for now, they’ve decided to close Sundays so as to give staff a break).

But, if you’re looking for something to do today, a fun-filled place to go is the Pittston Tomato Festival, running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Touted as one of the best festivals in Northeastern Pennsylvania, there’s something for everyone: kid rides and games, arts and crafts, live music and, of course, the food. Tons of food and dessert vendors offer up all kinds of Italian dishes, pizza, specialty sandwiches and desserts.

It’s all happening right in downtown Pittston, and more than 75,000 people are expected to attend the event, which began Thursday evening.

I stopped by, making my way through the festival parking lots, listening to music and eventually stopping for some libations at The Knights on Main Street, which was open to the public for festival weekend.

It’s a great spot with lots of room to partake in festivities, buy raffle tickets or watch sports around the bar.

No matter what you like to do, you’ll find it in Pittston this weekend. The Pittston Tomato Festival started in 1984, so there must be a reason people keep attending.

Check it out.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]