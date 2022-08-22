BBQ, games, antique cars to be part of fun

Members of Our Lady of the Abingtons Parish, led by their Pastor, the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, will hold their Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, on the church grounds on 207 Seminary Road in Dalton, PA.

The festival will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, featuring Pork BBQ and DJ Eric Petersen. On Sunday the hours are noon to 6 p.m., featuringa Chicken BBQ, with live music by The Quietmen.

Parking is free and there is no admission charge.

Enjoy other delicious food, pizza, homemade baked goods, bountiful baskets, silent auction, white elephant, children’s games, antique cars by Car Cruisers, and more, all on the beautiful church grounds. For more information, call 570-351-6842.