Artist paints SOMA logo ‘as a thank-you’

Mona Pande’s Indian Folk Art mural, painted in the Pichwai-style, features an image of an elephant surrounded by lotus flowers.

It may be “just a mural” for everyone else, “but it was a big project for me,” said local artist Mona Pande, who is happy to see her Indian Folk Art mural brightening a stretch of South Main Street near Boscov’s in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Funded by a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the recently installed, Pichwai-style mural includes an image of a cow and lotus flowers.

“We have farms around here, and people can relate to cows,” Pande said in a telephone interview. “And we have so many lakes, people are familiar with (the similar-to-lotus) water lilies.”

Lotus flowers and cows are traditional elements in Pichwai-style art, which originated in the town of Nathdwara, Rajasthan, India. The god Krishna also is often depicted in Pichwai-style art, but because her mural was destined for a secular, public space, Pande explained, “I wanted to make it neutral, to keep religion out of it.”

Pande used the $2,500 grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts not only for the mural but to support seven free, four-hour classes she offered to children in the community during the summer of 2021 through the Wyoming Valley Art League.

The artist is grateful to the Art League — and to the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association for giving her a place to display the mural, which she completed indoors, in December, as her deadline loomed.

“I’m very thankful to our local community for supporting Indian folk art,” she said. “This also shows everyone that our local community is welcoming and accepting to different cultures and to people of different ethnic backgrounds in every way.”

In gratitude to the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, Pande painted a second mural, showcasing the logo for the Sunsets on South Main series of happy hours and concerts. “I did it as a ‘thank you’ to them,” she said.

Pande completed her Pichwai-style mural by herself, but admits she missed the camaraderie of inviting others to help her paint. During art classes she has taught, she enjoyed painting the outline of a picture and then welcoming the students to fill in the colors within the outline.

“Now that Covid cases are down,” she said with hope in her voice, “maybe we can all work together” on a new project.