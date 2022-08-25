Similar dish figured into a popular Pixar film

When I brought a pan full of oven-baked ratatouille into the newsroom on Tuesday, some of the taste testers said they’d enjoyed the 2007 animated Pixar film that has the same name as this rustic vegetable dish.

“What is this movie you’re talking about?” columnist Bill O’Boyle asked.

“It’s about a young man named Linguini — funny name, right? — who’s working in a restaurant in Paris, and having some success as a cook,” I told Bill. “But he’s not really an expert cook. There’s a rat sitting on his head, under his hat, pulling on Linguini’s hair to get him to reach for this spice or that ingredient to make really tasty food.”

Another character in the film is a young woman named Colette, who has more natural talent than Linguini and who takes cooking very seriously.

When Mark and I saw the movie years ago, I noticed the way Colette would respond to all of the boss’ orders with a very business-like (or maybe sometimes sarcastic) “Oui, Chef!”

Ever since then, whenever I’m pitching in to help Mark with a dish, I try to work in a “Oui, Chef!” or two. It usually makes us both laugh.

But this ratatouille was my dish. So I was “the chef,” following (for the most part) a recipe from Bittman’s “How To Cook Everything.”

I deviated from the recipe by using only 1 eggplant and adding 2 yellow squash. (Also, I didn’t bother to skin the tomatoes.) But I made sure to use the exact number of garlic cloves Bittman specified.

“I’m a big fan of the garlic,” page designer and taste tester Lyndsay Bartos told me later.

“How many cloves do you think are in it?” I asked.

“I don’t know,” she said. “Ten?”

“Exactly!” I replied.

“People aren’t going to believe I got it on the first try,” she said with a laugh.

But she did guess correctly; perhaps aided by her sharp designer’s eye. She also was among the majority of taste-testers who gave the dish a thumbs up.

“I really liked everything about it,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “I aspire to eat more vegetables.”

With onions, squash, eggplant, tomatoes, garlic and peppers — including a bonus pepper from my neighbor Charlie’s garden; thank you, Charlie!” — the ratatouille was certainly brimming with good-for-you ingredients.

“I’m always big on veggies,” reporter Ryan Evans said. “And here you can get them all in one place.”

“I really enjoyed it; I like how simple it is,” said page designer Toni Pennello, noting she’d never tasted ratatouille before.

“The first bite was very tasty,” reported Bill O’Boyle, who was eating his sample slowly. “What would you serve it with?”

I told him a vegetarian would probably eat it as an entree, perhaps with hearty bread on the side. A meat eater would probably have it as a side dish.

“I wouldn’t mind having it as a side dish,” Bill said.

Only one taste tester was disappointed. “I wasn’t crazy about this one,” reporter Kevin Carroll said, explaining “the peppers were OK” but he’s not a fan of eggplant or squash. Still, he had to admit, “It looked very nice.”

Mark, my fellow test cook, said all the vegetables nicely complemented each other, and he appreciated “the juiciness the tomatoes added.”

“It was good,” sportswriter John Erzar said, “Maybe it could have used a little more rosemary.”

Part of the beauty of the dish is that you can certainly add more rosemary, or completely different herbs or a different combination of vegetables. Just chop them up, drizzle them with olive oil and let the oven do the work. Oui, Chef!

Here is the recipe from “How To Cook Everything,” which promises that “if you have good olive oil and fresh herbs, this will be sensational.” I agree.

Oven-Baked Ratatouille

10 cloves garlic, peeled and cut in half

2 large onions, thinly sliced

2 large eggplants, about 2 pounds total, sliced 1/2 inch thick

4 red or yellow bell peppers, stemmed, peeled if desired, seeded and sliced into 3 or 4 pieces each

4 ripe red tomatoes, cored, skins and seeds removed, and cut into thick slices

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, rosemary or savory leaves

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley, basil or chervil leaves for garnish

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a casserole make a layer of onion, followed by one of eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, herbs, salt pepper and garlic cloves. Repeat. Drizzle the ratatouille with the olive oil and place in the oven. Bake for about an hour, pressing down on the vegetables occasionally, until they are all completely tender. Garnish and serve, hot or at room temperature.

