But characters could use an etiquette lesson

You know we are surely treading into Indie film territory when the biggest name up on the marquee is funnyman Pete Davidson, known mainly for his SNL stint. Well, that is if you leave out the fact that he is the most recent ex-boyfriend of reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian. I think we all want to forget that Dumpster fire of a mishap; most of all, including him I would gather. Nothing like suffering some PTSD from all those Kayne West threats.

Also along for this trippy ride are a cast of mostly unknown Generation Xers, with the exception of character actor Lee Pace (“Pushing Daisies”), who plays “Greg” and is slightly older than this bunch of misfits. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” revolves around a group of supposedly rich (yet trashy) 20-somethings as they attend a hurricane party at a remote family mansion. Things quickly turn awry for the anxiety pill-popping generation as they each become a murder suspect in this wildly eccentric overnight fiasco.

This is another project coming out of the uber cool production company A24. They are the leader of original storytelling now, not just pushing out another remake or origin story plot line. Just like the youth of America today, I think I would have enjoyed this one far more than I did if the characters weren’t so damn unlikable. They were pushy, loud, obnoxious, rude, entitled, and were wired up on more liquor shots and cocaine than the less fortunate Amy Winehouse was, god rest her talented soul. Just as singer Amy’s biggest hit went, this bunch could have used 28 days in rehab! And while they are at it, enroll in an etiquette class.

The title “Bodies Bodies Bodies” is actually named after a commonly played game in which the participants run around in a dark space and the murderer “kills” players by tapping them, hoping to kill the entire group. Whatever happened to just playing Chutes and Ladders or better yet, Twister? Totally different era here we are dealing with. I have to stop dating myself, I really am hip to be square. Haha. God, now I sound like Steve Urkel!

This comedy horror does have an element of freshness to it and supplies its audience with a twist ending. As long as you can make it past all of the bumps and bruises along the way, with your tongue in cheek, it is possible to come out of this smokescreen with a tiny bit of appreciation after all.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.